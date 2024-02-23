49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Basketball season comes to an end

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 22, 2024 - 7:37 pm
 

Boulder City High School boys basketball ended their season on Feb. 14 with a 73-52 defeat to Mater East in the 3A Southern region semifinals.

“Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted to end our season, but I’m proud of our boys,” head coach John Balistere said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but the effort level was there. Mater East was a really good team.”

Keeping pace after the first quarter, only down 19-15, Mater East went on a 40-23 run during the second and third quarter to blow the game away.

Having an off night shooting, the Eagles shot just 15 of 51 from the field, including 6 of 26 of three-point attempts.

“We had open looks, but we weren’t able to get the shots to fall,” Balistere said.

Leading the way for the Eagles, junior Sean Pendleton scored 14 points, while senior Roman Rose added 12 points with nine assists.

Junior Luke Wright added 11 points with five rebounds, while junior Jack Walker scored eight points with seven rebounds.

While the ultimate goal of winning a state championship unfortunately wasn’t fulfilled, the Eagles still have plenty to be proud of after a 20-5 season.

Bringing back four starters for next season, with multiple role players expected to step up, Balistere said the job is just getting started for his team.

“Roman will be a big loss, but thankfully we return with four starters and a lot of guys who can give us quality minutes,” Balistere said. “We’re excited about this next group.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner The Boulder City High School girls flag football team came up short a ...
Lady Eagles second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 28-6 on Feb. 20, but still look at this season as a success.

Photo courtesy Jim Cox BCHS head coach Jim Cox celebrates making it to the 3A state meet with w ...
Bonar lone BC wrestler to place at state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The lone wrestler to make his way to the podium for Boulder City High School, junior Sammy Bonar, placed third at the 3A state meet on Feb. 16 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldor ...
Lady Eagles move ahead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking like a team capable of winning it all, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado 48-12 on Feb. 13.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton brings the ball up court against Vi ...
Eagles dominate in first-round playoff win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball opened postseason play with a bang on Feb. 12, cruising past rival Virgin Valley 72-45.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne goes up for a layup against SLAM ...
Eagles finish regular season with 18 wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the week with a 1-1 slate, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a much-needed victory over Coral Academy on Feb. 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sophia Muelrath pulls up in transition for a shot ...
Lady Eagles’ basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished their season on Jan. 6 with a 57-21 defeat to Coral Academy, falling to 11-12 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Boulder City wrestler Charlie Stewart, right, face ...
Wrestlers end regular season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on a clinic in their final regular-season match, Boulder City High School wrestling dominated Clark on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City defenders (from left) Indy Ruth, Rylea St.Cl ...
Lucky 13 for flag football squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 13-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to ...
Lady Eagles get back above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball defeated The Meadows 43-39 on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SL ...
Boys hoops win fifth straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball advanced to 17-3 on the season, after an 80-34 defeat of Doral Academy on Jan. 30.