Basketball season comes to an end

Boulder City High School boys basketball ended their season on Feb. 14 with a 73-52 defeat to Mater East in the 3A Southern region semifinals.

“Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted to end our season, but I’m proud of our boys,” head coach John Balistere said. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but the effort level was there. Mater East was a really good team.”

Keeping pace after the first quarter, only down 19-15, Mater East went on a 40-23 run during the second and third quarter to blow the game away.

Having an off night shooting, the Eagles shot just 15 of 51 from the field, including 6 of 26 of three-point attempts.

“We had open looks, but we weren’t able to get the shots to fall,” Balistere said.

Leading the way for the Eagles, junior Sean Pendleton scored 14 points, while senior Roman Rose added 12 points with nine assists.

Junior Luke Wright added 11 points with five rebounds, while junior Jack Walker scored eight points with seven rebounds.

While the ultimate goal of winning a state championship unfortunately wasn’t fulfilled, the Eagles still have plenty to be proud of after a 20-5 season.

Bringing back four starters for next season, with multiple role players expected to step up, Balistere said the job is just getting started for his team.

“Roman will be a big loss, but thankfully we return with four starters and a lot of guys who can give us quality minutes,” Balistere said. “We’re excited about this next group.”