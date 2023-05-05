65°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Baseball squad tops Clark, Cheyenne

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 4, 2023 - 7:03 pm
 
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown watches as a ball gets ...
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown watches as a ball gets away from the catcher during recent play at home.

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School baseball defeated Clark on April 28 and Cheyenne on May 2.

Defeating Clark 3-1, the Eagles tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning to support an already 1-0 lead.

“It was a good win,” head coach Denny Crine said. “We needed to play a competitive game and we did.”

With hits coming at a premium against the Chargers, senior Dylan Spencer had a monster day at the plate, batting 3 for 3 with a run batted in.

Driving in runs for the Eagles, senior Brayden Cook batted 1 for 3, while junior Ian Aldridge batted 1 for 2.

Lights out on the mound, junior Derek Render picked up the victory, striking out six batters and allowing only three hits.

“Derek has been solid all season,” Crine said. “He’s a gamer.”

Defeating Cheyenne 15-0 in four innings, sophomore Sam Bonar batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while senior Isaac Gibson batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

Senior Jeremy Spencer batted 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles and RBIs, while senior Kanon Welbourne batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

On the mound, Jeremy Spencer picked up the victory, striking out three batters.

Moving forward to regionals, the Eagles await their playoff opponent for Monday’s home matchup.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Jared Lamoreaux serves the ball to the opp ...
Volleyball team stays hot, wins 18th straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 18 games, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up 3-0 victories over Clark on April 27 and Western on May 2.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Kylie Czubernat pitches during a home game last week.
Lady Eagles end regular season with 5-4 win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing rival Pahrump Valley on April 28, Boulder City High School softball edged out a 5-4 victory to end the regular season on a high note.

Hailey Nordstrom throwing the ball to Baylee Cook to get a play. (Courtney Williams/Boulder Cit ...
Softball team extends win streak to 8
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy and Valley to push their winning streak to eight games.

Sam Bonar in the ready position for first base during a game last week at home. (Courtney Willi ...
Eagles pitchers combine for 17 strikeouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

See the latest Boulder City High School sports news for baseball, swim and track.

Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleton throws down a thunderous strike against Pinecres ...
Eagles volleyball team stays hot
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing their stiffest test in 3A competition, the Eagles defeated Clark 3-1 on April 14, despite dropping their first match to a 3A opponent this season.