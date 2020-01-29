52°F
Sports

Balanced play keeps Lady Eagles in win column

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:29 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s flag football team routed a trio of opponents during recent play. Coming together offensively, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 33-6 on Jan. 22, Mojave 34-0 on Friday, Jan. 24, and Valley 34-7 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

“I think the team got some good working; we were able to try some different things,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “I think we need to do a better job at playing to our capabilities and not down to our opponents. That’s something that got better though as the week went on.”

Taking the field with a more balanced offensive approach, the Lady Eagles looked superior on the ground and through the air.

“It’s very important having differentiating plays,” said senior quarterback Makalea Perkins. “We have many different run plays and pass plays, and we use a certain set depending on the team we play. We are becoming a well-rounded team and can make adjustments for each team we play. This is the reason we will make it far in our league and win very crucial games.”

Throwing seven touchdowns passes during the Lady Eagles’ three-game stretch, Perkins completed 28 of her 53 pass attempts for 356 passing yards.

“We’re really working on mixing it up offensively,” Ruth said. “In the first half of the season we were really run dominant, so we’re trying to take more chances now throwing downfield. Makaela has done a really good job for us. We’ve put a lot of pressure on her and she’s been able to step up for us. We’re really hoping to get everything together offensively down the stretch.”

Spreading the ball around evenly, senior Makena Arboreen caught four touchdowns passes, senior Erin Taggard caught two and senior Sara Harvey caught one.

Doing work on the ground as well, Arboreen rushed for 188 yards and two scores during their three wins.

Leading the way on the ground was senior Emily Rinella, who’s become the main threat for the Lady Eagles’ offense, breaking out with 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Mojave. In all, Rinella generated 454 rushing yards and five touchdowns during the three games.

“It’s crazy important to have such a dynamic player like Emily because we can use her almost anywhere,” Perkins said. “She is definitely a game changer and does her best at whatever she puts her mind to.”

Changing the course of the game as well, the Lady Eagles’ defense has been a wrecking crew all season long.

Making an impact this week were senior Clarrisa Sitko (20 tackles), Arboreen (10 tackles) and Taggard (seven tackles and an interception).

“We have a really good defense this year; it’s kept us in some ball games,” Ruth said. “We have a really talented group of juniors and seniors who play hard and instinctively. They go out there looking to make plays and come up big.”

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Lady Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain today, Jan. 30, before traveling to Moapa Valley on Monday, Feb. 3.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

