Balanced attack leads Lady Eagles

Boulder City High School flag football won their eighth consecutive contest to start the season, routing Valley 47-6 on Jan. 11.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Izabel Rehrer rushes up the middle against SLAM Academy on Jan. 3 in a 32-14 win.

Boulder City High School flag football won their eighth consecutive contest to start the season, routing Valley 47-6 on Jan. 11.

“The girls are playing hard,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “I think a lot of things are heading in the right direction. We have a lot that we can improve on and we are working hard to do that.”

Putting on a defensive clinic, the Eagles allowed single digits for the fifth time this season, highlighted by eight tackles from senior Jordyn Wetherbee.

“The defense is pretty aggressive,” Ruth said. “We have a lot of girls fighting for playing time so when they get the chance to be on the field they make the best of it. Having the offense improve so much has taken a lot of pressure off of the defensive side of the ball.”

Putting points on the board effortlessly, the Eagles scored more than 30 points for the seventh time this season, highlighted by a four-touchdown effort from junior Makayla Nelson.

A dual-threat effort, Nelson completed 8 of 12 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 140 yards and three scores on five attempts.

Junior Noel Payne rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries, while senior Izabel Rehrer rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on two attempts.

Senior Megan Uszynski caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, while junior Paige Bothwell caught five catches for 60 yards.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Friday, then host Doral Academy on Monday and Mater East on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.