Bailey earns national accolade

(Jamie Clark/Boulder City Review) Kamry Bailey, a junior at Boulder City High School, was recently named a high school All-American by prepvolleyball.com after helping the Lady Eagles claim their third consecutive 3A state championship.

Kamry Bailey added another accolade to her long list of achievements.

Bailey, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named a high school All-American by prepvolleyball.com after helping the Lady Eagles claim their third consecutive 3A state championship this season.

She was one of only two Nevada volleyball players selected for the honor, joining Bishop Gorman senior Tommi Stockham.

Stockham won the 4A player of the year award for her efforts this season, while Bailey won the 3A player of the year award.

“It honestly feels amazing to be named an All-American,” Bailey said. “Being recognized at the state level is awesome, but being recognized nationally feels even more special.”

She was one of 36 juniors selected on a list crowded by seniors.

A Division I commit to the University of Utah, Bailey is the reigning two-time 3A player of the year, capping off a junior campaign in which she generated 481 kills, 212 digs and 89 serving aces.

Prepared to capture one last state title with the Lady Eagles, she said is excited about her future journey with the Utes.

“Utah checked all of my boxes,” Bailey said. “They’re a Division I program with great academics, an amazing coaching staff and they’re a high level and super competitive program. I chose Utah because it felt so right whenever I was on campus and I knew I wanted to spend the next four years there.”

Bailey is primed for success after an already stellar three-year prep career with the Lady Eagles.

Making her case for best player in the state regardless of classification, she has generated 1,181 kills, 686 digs and 276 aces during her first three seasons with the program.

Class of 2018 alum Maggie Roe holds the school record for most kills in a career with 1,442, another milestone that will motivate her moving forward.

“Kamry doesn’t stop working,” head coach Kurt Bailey said. “She loves the sport. That’s part of the reason why she’s motivated to be a great player. She takes the time and works really hard.”

Heading into her senior year, Kamry Bailey said she certainly isn’t going to let the high prestige go to her head. Motivated and driven to end her career with the Lady Eagles on top, expect the star junior to put on an encore performance.

“Being named All-American really motivates me to keep developing as a volleyball player,” she said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to show that I can live up to that title.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.