Annual Spring Jam basketball tourney held

(Jim Konst) The Litty Committee, from left, Luke Wright, Roman Rose, Sean Pendleton and Ike Pappas, won the boys sixth through eighth-grade division at the 19th annual Spring Jam 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament played Saturday, May 11.

Garrett Junior High School held its 19th annual Spring Jam 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, May 11, at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s new gymnasium.

Winners of the sixth-through-eighth-grade girls division were the Dandy Dunkers featuring Eliana Danko, Haley May and Sophia Muelrath.

The Litty Committee, consisting of Luke Wright, Roman Rose, Ike Pappas and Sean Pendleton, won the sixth-through-eighth-grade boys division.

The high school division was dominated by the Triple b’s featuring Kyle Sylvanie, Jose Solorzano, Alex Hall and Trevor Hoffman.

“I enjoy offering the Spring Jam 3 on 3 basketball tourney to the community every year,” said Garrett’s girls basketball head coach Jim Konst. “We have a great turnout, and see a number of the same teams every year as they grow into the next division. The kids and families sure have a lot of fun.”

The tournament is a fundraiser for the junior high basketball program and helps cover the cost of basketballs, uniforms, equipment and supplies.

“The 3 on 3 tournaments are a great way to give the kids an opportunity to play basketball after their seasons are over and recruit future Bobcats and Eagles basketball stars,” he said.

He also recommends the parks and recreation department’s summer youth basketball camp to help children keep their skills in shape.

The eight-week camp for those in second through eighth grade is offered from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It runs June 3 through Aug. 1 and costs $5 per day. Additional information is available at 702-293-9256.

Konst also thanked the volunteers and parents for helping with the tournament.

The 2020 Spring Jam 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 9.