All-Stars win Little League state title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
July 24, 2019 - 3:11 pm
 

Finding redemption after last year’s heartbreaking loss, Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars claimed the Nevada championship on Sunday, July 21, defeating Mountain Ridge from District 4, 8-7.

Representing District 2, Boulder City rallied with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to knock off Mountain Ridge in a game that featured seven lead changes.

“It felt amazing for this group to go to the state tournament again, but to win it for Boulder City is an amazing feeling,” said player, Hunter Moore, who went 2 for 4 with an RBI. “We worked very hard to win the game, because we beat them pretty good earlier but they gave us a great game in the championship. It feels amazing to be champions.”

Boulder City went ahead 3-2 in the fourth, but Mountain Ridge stormed back with three runs to retake the lead. Battling back with two runs in the sixth, Boulder City went up 6-5 before Mountain Ridge answered with a pair of runs.

Boulder City scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh, the latter coming on Jeremy Spencer’s sacrifice fly.

Boulder City ended the game with a quick three outs, with Dylan Spencer on the mound to claim the state title the team had been waiting a year to capture.

“I’m very proud of the kids and the way they played,” head coach Clint Spencer said. “The first two games finished with a (10-run) mercy rule, but they didn’t let it get to their heads. I reminded all of them that in baseball, on any given day, anything can happen. Our championship game showed that these boys have the fight — to be able to come back and earn redemption for last year. They wanted to show that this group might have lost once at state but they weren’t going to again.”

Coming up big in the championship game, Dylan Spencer finished 1 for 4 with two runs batted in. Jeremy Spencer finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Cameron Calvez finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Jeremy Spencer pitched four innings, allowing four runs, two unearned, off of three hits with three strikeouts. Coming in for relief, Dylan Spencer pitched three innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit to earn the victory.

Simply dominant throughout the state tournament, Boulder City routed Mountain Ridge 10-0 earlier and High Desert 12-2 in the opening round.

Blanking Mountain Ridge in five innings, Connor Solberg was Boulder City’s lone pitcher, allowing only three hits with five strikeouts.

Solberg also doubled in a pair of runs, while Jeremy Spencer finished 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Against High Desert, Colton Harthgrove pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Carrying heavy bats,

Jeremy Spencer finished 1 for 3 with three runs batted in. Calvez (2 for 3), Dylan Spencer (1 for 3) and Jack Clary (1 for 2) all added two RBIs apiece.

With the state championship in hand, Boulder City will now make its way to regional play in San Jose, California. Bracket play has yet to be determined for Boulder City’s first game Friday, but coach Spencer is confident in his group, regardless of its opponent.

“We’re going to go out there and play the way we know how,” he said. “We’re very excited to represent the state of Nevada and I’m confident in the boys’ ability to get the job done.”

“This is our second trip to regionals in three years and that says something about this town and the support our players receive from the community. The league is growing due to the hard work and perseverance of the players, their families and an active board of directors. We hope this is just the start for Boulder City youth baseball,” said Katie Kilar president of the league board.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

