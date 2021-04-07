80°F
Sports

All-star cast returns to diamond

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 7, 2021 - 3:46 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Matt Felsenfeld, center, practices with Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team Tuesday, April 6, as the Eagles prepare for competitive sports to return later this month.
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team are gearing up for a shortened season. The group is led by a core group of seniors with high batting averages and strong pitching skills.

Boulder City High School’s baseball program is ready to dominate during its shortened season by bringing back the top senior class in the 3A classification.

“With the core group of seniors we have this year, we are capable of great things,” senior Blaze Trumble said. “We have big expectations for the team this year.”

Perhaps the most talented group of seniors to never win a state championship, the Eagles come into the season with renewed energy after COVID-19 shut down their junior campaigns. Fearful there would be no baseball their senior year, the group is dedicated to going out this season and leaving it all on the field.

“With all of our seniors returning, we are hoping to come out strong,” senior Troy Connell said. “With limited games, we want to play every game like our last. With our experience and hard work, we will hopefully rack up as many wins as possible.”

Joining the star-studded cast as their coach will be former Eagles head coach Bobby Reese, who led the program to a pair of state championships in 2016 and 2017, before stepping down.

Reese will resume coaching duties in place of Ed McCann, who had to step away this season due to personal reasons.

“When the administration called and asked if I’d help out, it was really hard to turn them down,” Reese said. “I thought I was done coaching, but they’ve done a lot for me and this was my way of thanking them. It’s been tough with all the new COVID rules and limited time with the team, but we look forward to going out and playing baseball.”

The Eagles return with several key batters in their lineup, highlighted by seniors Trumble, Connell, Joey Giunta, Scott Bahde, Matt Felsenfeld and Deavin Lopez.

Trumble, 3A player of the year as a sophomore during his last full regular season, batted .364 in five games last season, with a double. He’ll look to provide an encore this season.

Joining Trumble in the Eagles’ potent offensive attack are Lopez, who batted .455 with seven runs batted in, two doubles and a triple last season, and Felsenfeld, who batted .462 with four RBIs and a double.

Connell batted .333 with four RBIs and two doubles, and Bahde batted .286 with three RBIs and two doubles.

Equally dynamic on the mound, Trumble, Connell, Giunta and Bahde will compete for innings.

During the their last full seasons as sophomores, Connell compiled a 8-0 record, while Giunta finished 6-2. Bahde finished 3-1 and Trumble finished 2-1.

“Knowing we have options for pitching is what has led to a lot of our success,” Connell said. “I trust all of our pitchers to go out and give us a chance to compete in any game.”

With no state championship being played this season, the Eagles are hopeful a looming decision to play for a regional championship is made. Stepping on the field after a 13-month layoff, the Eagles will open their season on the road at rival Moapa Valley on April 19.

“Having any sort of playoffs would be a gift,” Connell said. “With all of the uncertainty around sports, I would be extremely grateful for a regional tournament. This would help wrap up our high school careers the right way.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

