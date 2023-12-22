All-league team features 7 from BCHS

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-ups, Boulder City High School girls volleyball was rewarded accordingly during the postseason accolades process with seven players making at least the all-league team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous spike against Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18.

“I’m really happy our girls were recognized,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “They all worked tremendously hard this season and deserved the recognition. We were a well-rounded team.”

Finishing their season with a 27-9 record, senior Addison Doane was named MVP for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League, after helping the Eagles reach the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season.

An all-around threat, Doane led the Eagles with 329 kills, 97 serving aces, 259 digs and 16 blocks.

“Addison’s contributions were more than just the numbers, it was the energy she brings,” Robinson said. “She’s super positive, high-energy. She did a great job of keeping the team positive, while getting the job done.”

Joining Doane on the Southern Region first team were seniors Megan Uszynski and Jordyn Woodard for their contributions on opposite sides of the ball.

A playmaker on both ends for the Eagles, Uszynski generated 237 kills, 57 serving aces, 263 digs and 16 blocks.

The catalyst for the Eagles defense, Woodard amassed a team-high 540 digs, along with 80 serving aces and 24 kills.

“Megan’s volleyball growth over the last two years has been outstanding,” Robinson said. “She really stepped up for us and was awesome to have around this year. On the defensive side, Jordyn stepped up for us and really made it easy. Whenever she was out there, I knew there was an area of the court we didn’t have to worry about.”

Rounding out the Eagles core, seniors Aspen Christian and Haley May were both named to the 3A Mountain League second team, along with juniors Lily Mackey and Sophia Kelso.

Christian generated 169 kills, 55 digs and 21 blocks, while May added 176 kills, 30 digs and 29 blocks.

Mackey led the way with 651 assists on the season with 71 serving aces and 124 digs, while Kelso added 105 kills, 67 serving aces, 83 digs and 36 blocks.