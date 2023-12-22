50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

All-league team features 7 from BCHS

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 21, 2023 - 8:40 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous spike again ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous spike against Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18.

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-ups, Boulder City High School girls volleyball was rewarded accordingly during the postseason accolades process with seven players making at least the all-league team.

“I’m really happy our girls were recognized,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “They all worked tremendously hard this season and deserved the recognition. We were a well-rounded team.”

Finishing their season with a 27-9 record, senior Addison Doane was named MVP for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League, after helping the Eagles reach the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season.

An all-around threat, Doane led the Eagles with 329 kills, 97 serving aces, 259 digs and 16 blocks.

“Addison’s contributions were more than just the numbers, it was the energy she brings,” Robinson said. “She’s super positive, high-energy. She did a great job of keeping the team positive, while getting the job done.”

Joining Doane on the Southern Region first team were seniors Megan Uszynski and Jordyn Woodard for their contributions on opposite sides of the ball.

A playmaker on both ends for the Eagles, Uszynski generated 237 kills, 57 serving aces, 263 digs and 16 blocks.

The catalyst for the Eagles defense, Woodard amassed a team-high 540 digs, along with 80 serving aces and 24 kills.

“Megan’s volleyball growth over the last two years has been outstanding,” Robinson said. “She really stepped up for us and was awesome to have around this year. On the defensive side, Jordyn stepped up for us and really made it easy. Whenever she was out there, I knew there was an area of the court we didn’t have to worry about.”

Rounding out the Eagles core, seniors Aspen Christian and Haley May were both named to the 3A Mountain League second team, along with juniors Lily Mackey and Sophia Kelso.

Christian generated 169 kills, 55 digs and 21 blocks, while May added 176 kills, 30 digs and 29 blocks.

Mackey led the way with 651 assists on the season with 71 serving aces and 124 digs, while Kelso added 105 kills, 67 serving aces, 83 digs and 36 blocks.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Luke Wright sets up a play against SLAM Academy in ...
Boys hoops stay perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling to an impressive 7-0, Boulder City High School boys basketball routed rival Virgin Valley 80-59 on Dec. 15.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Eckstein Freshman Emmerson Hinds at CasaBlanca Golf Club on Oct. 18 afte ...
Hinds named to All-Southern Nevada girls golf first team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Claiming her place as the state’s top golfer in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School freshman Emmerson Hinds was named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Robert/Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against ...
BC stays perfect on the gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football is rolling after a 41-14 victory over Pinecrest Sloan Canyon on Dec. 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interce ...
Eagles come up big on all-region team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School football to a 7-3 record this past season, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A Southern Region team.

Close-up image of basketball ball over floor in the gym. Orange basketball ball on wooden parquet.
Lady Eagles improve to 5-2 this season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of contests this week, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 5-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson drops back to pass against Valley ...
Girls flag football crushing it
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

bcr default image
Dynamic duo named Athletes of the Season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls tennis win their first 3A state championship in school history, while capturing an individual title of their own, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named Fall Athletes of the Season.

Photo Courtesy Bridget Martorano Boulder City High School girls’ basketball finished as runne ...
Girls take second in basketball tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished with a 2-1 record, finishing as runner-ups.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Roman Rose makes his way to the basket against SLA ...
Boys’ hoops remain perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a 4-0 record in the Lake Mead Invitational at Lake Mead Christian Academy over the weekend.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior linebacker Rylea St.Clair Blosfield picks up a sac ...
Defense leads way in flag football win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off the season with a win, Boulder City High School flag football defeated 4A Clark 13-6 on Nov. 27.