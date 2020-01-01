Alexander, Taggard top year-end honors

Boulder City High School senior Keely Alexander was named 3A Sunrise player of the year and senior Erin Taggard was named goalkeeper of the year after helping the Lady Eagles girls soccer team make its first 3A state tournament appearance since 2011.

They were among the six Lady Eagles to make the Sunrise All-League team.

“I’m very proud of all my girls,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “We had a great season together and everyone was equally important. Everyone played their particular role perfectly.”

Alexander might have only scored two goals on the season but she made a lasting impact on the defensive end.

“Defensive is the most important aspect of the game because if the other team scores, you don’t win,” Oeland said. “Keely was instrumental in how successful we were on defense. When I argued for her to be player of the year, I argued how much her impact had on our team’s success.”

Also making an impact on the defensive end was Taggard, who earned her honor after a much-improved season where she completed seven shutouts in league play.

“The great thing about Erin is she wanted to play more in the field, but she knew she had an obligation to the team as our best goalie,” Oeland said. “My hat’s off to her because even when there were opportunities to play her in the field, she said put me in the goal because that’s my job. She made sacrifices for the team and we benefited.”

Rounding out All-League selections for the Lady Eagles were seniors Makena Arboreen and Trinity Oeland and juniors Sydney Kesler and Barbara Williams.

Kessler scored 14 goals and dished out 11 assists for the Lady Eagles. Arboreen added 10 goals and seven assists. Williams added nine goals and assists each. Trinity Oeland scored three goals with six assists. For their efforts, Alexander, Arboreen, Trinity Oeland and Williams were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.

Boys soccer

After helping Boulder City High School boys soccer team to a 7-7 record, junior Julian Balmer was named to the 3A All-Southern Region and 3A Sunrise All-League teams.

A crafty striker, Balmer scored 16 goals with two assists this season, while adding five steals in defense.

Joining Balmer on the All-League team was senior Mason Hood, who scored two goals with six assists. On defense he made 28 steals.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.