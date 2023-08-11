A homecoming for former quarterback Parker Reynolds

Already having had success on the field as a player, Boulder City class of 2020 graduate Parker Reynolds is returning to the football program as the new offensive coordinator under head coach Bubba Mariani.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Parker Reynolds, a 2020 Boulder City High graduate, has returned to the school as an assistant coach for the football teams.

Already having had success on the field as a player, Boulder City class of 2020 graduate Parker Reynolds is returning to the football program as the new offensive coordinator under head coach Bubba Mariani.

“It’s been a fun experience coming back,” Reynolds said. “This was something I started to plan back in high school. I knew I wanted to go into coaching and to do it so early is a blessing.”

Bringing stability to the Eagles during his two years as the team’s starting quarterback, Reynolds led the Eagles to a pair of playoff appearances with a 16-7 record, snapping a four-year playoff drought.

He’ll now be looking to continue the winning tradition his graduating class started, from the sidelines on Friday nights.

“I’m kind of in a cool spot because some of these players watched my team a few years ago when I was playing,” Reynolds said. “It’s been really fun to work with them and show them what I see out on the field. I want to help our program get to that level of state championship.”

Attending Greenville University for a pair of seasons after graduation, Reynolds was eager to return home to get his coaching career started immediately, coaching the same team his father Mike Leavitt used to during his playing career.

“The love of the game is really why I’m here, I just can’t stay away,” Reynolds said. “I’m really excited to work with the new generation of Boulder City quarterbacks and help build a reputation that we are a football town. My dad coached me all throughout my life and made me really appreciate coaching. It’s been really fun to be a part of this staff and coach with all the guys he used to coach with.”

Already making an impression on his new boss, Mariani had nothing but praise for Reynolds, calling him a great addition to the staff.

“I’d like to say I’m mentoring him, but he’s pretty smart in his own right,” Mariani said. “Every practice I give him more responsibilities with the play calling and he’s done a great job, which is very encouraging. I’m excited to have him working with our varsity and junior varsity teams. He has all the makings of becoming a great offensive coordinator in the near future.”

Looking forward to getting to work, Reynolds is excited to jump-start his coaching opportunity, looking to make both the Eagles and himself better in the future.

“I’m excited to work with our quarterbacks,” Reynolds said. “I’m hoping we can get to a point, where they’re seeing what I’m seeing, sort of like when I was playing under Chris Morelli. I’m excited to be here and help them learn, while I learn for our coaches. The dream is to get paid to coach one day. I want this to be my career, wherever it takes me. I’m happy to start it here with my old team.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.