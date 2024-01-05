A busy year in BC sports

It was an action-packed year for sports in the calendar year of 2023. State champions were crowned, high school athletes put pen to paper and fulfill their collegiate dreams and drama cast a shadow. Relive the top moments of 2023:

It was an action-packed year for sports in the calendar year of 2023. State champions were crowned, high school athletes put pen to paper and fulfill their collegiate dreams and drama cast a shadow. Relive the top moments of 2023:

1. Girls tennis crowned state champs

After years of coming in second, Boulder City High School girls tennis won their first 3A state championship in school history on Oct. 27, defeating Northern Nevada opponent Truckee.

Overcoming adversity, the Lady Eagles found themselves sitting with a 9-9 tie after regulation, winning on a 32-30 tiebreaker.

“I couldn’t contain my excitement, jumping up and down in joy,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “I felt an overwhelming rush of emotions at that moment. Pride for the girls, happiness for the state title, and immense gratitude for Rachelle Huxford’s unwavering support. It was a moment filled with appreciation.”

2. BCHS boys take home third straight title

Boulder City High School boys volleyball cemented their legacy as a dynasty in the making, winning their third consecutive 3A state championship in May, defeating Sunrise Mountain.

Routing the Miners in dominant fashion 3-0, the Eagles won 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 with the game, much like the season, never in doubt as the Eagles prevailed to a 32-5 season record.

“We practiced hard all week and had it in our minds that we were going to three-peat,” senior Brady Sorenson said. “After the game it was very relieving.”

3. Pouch finishes 5th at U.S. Open, eyes Olympics

Shining on the big stage, AJ Pouch, a 2018 graduate of Boulder City High School, finished fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Open on Dec. 3, 2022, qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

“Qualifying for my second Olympic trials is definitely exciting,” Pouch said. “Going into this next Olympic trials, knowing how far we got last time in the final, is definitely fueling us for larger goals.”

Indianapolis will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, June 15-23, 2024.

4. Two Eagles sign athletic letters of intent

Anytime an athlete at Boulder City High School signs their letter of intent with a Division I program, it’s a big deal. It’s twice as nice when we have two athletes.

On Nov. 8, senior athletes Phoebe McClaren and Derek Render put pen to paper signing with their respective universities.

McClaren, a swim star for the girls team, signed with Division I program St. Bonaventure University, while Render, a star on the baseball team, signed with Division I program Utah Tech University.

“Playing Division I baseball has been a dream and a goal of mine since I was very young and now it’s going to be a reality,” Render said. “I’m very excited and looking forward to it.”

5. Eligibility issues cloud basketball seasons for BCHS, Garrett

It was a cold winter for boys basketball in 2023, with eligibility issues lingering around both the high school and middle school programs.

While the high school was let off the hook and able to play in the postseason, due to what was called “human error”, the middle school unfortunately wasn’t so lucky.

Because CCSD rules for middle schoolers that students are only eligible for six consecutive semesters, Garrett was forced to vacate eight victories after allowing two students who on their own merit were held back a year due to Covid play.

“Of course, he is hurt and disappointed,” said Mindy Cael, mother of one of the Garrett players in question. “We held him back a year after the pandemic because we did not feel he had learned anything in that school year. That is nothing new and many parents held their kids back after 2020 for many different reasons. He didn’t cheat the system. The system cheated him.”

6. Spencers’ sports dreams realized

A dream of a lifetime for the Spencer household came to fruition Feb. 1, when Dylan Spencer and Jeremy Spencer signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

A multi-sport athlete for Boulder City High School, Dylan Spencer committed to Utah Tech University in St. George for football, while Jeremy Spencer signed with Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff for baseball.

“It means the world that Utah Tech is giving me this opportunity,” Dylan Spencer said. “I love the game of football. I want to make my high school and my community proud. I’m very excited to play football at the next level. I can’t wait to see how I compare to other DI athletes.”

7. Three wrestlers earn state titles

Showcasing their dominance, three wrestlers from Boulder City High School won individual state championships last winter.

Capturing their individual weight classes were recent graduates Hunter Moore (175 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (190 pounds) and Dylan Spencer (285 pounds) who each made their way through the gauntlet and onto the Eagles’ wall of champions.

“I’m extremely happy that all of my hard work has paid off resulting in me becoming a two-time state champion,” Moore said. “It’s a dream come true and I can’t think of anything better to end my high school career with.“

8. Community football is back in Boulder City

Youth tackle football made its return to Boulder City this last summer after a seven-year hiatus.

With the creation of the BC Bears, Boulder City now offers a 13U tackle team featuring players ages 11-13, one 6U flag football team, two 8U flag teams, two 10U flag teams and one 12U flag football team.

9. Hopkinson earns postseason nod

After a standout junior campaign, Boulder City High School quarterback Gage Hopkinson became the first Eagle since 2018 to represent the school’s football program on the All-Southern Nevada team, comprised of the state’s top players.

“I’m beyond honored to be selected for the All-Southern Nevada team,” Hopkinson said. “It is something I will cherish forever. I could not have done it without the help of my team and coaches.”

A complete playmaker deserving of the honor, Hopkinson completed 168 of 286 passing (58.7%) for 2,356 yards and 23 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions, while rushing for 427 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 attempts.

10. Eagles welcome new football coach

When Boulder City High School named former Desert Pines offensive coordinator Bubba Mariani as their new head football coach, expectations were high.

Following the completion of his first season with the program, it is safe to say he exceeded them.

Guiding the Eagles into the postseason, Boulder City picked up an opening round 48-0 victory over Mater East on Oct. 27, before falling to rival Moapa Valley on Nov. 4 in the state semifinals.

Mariani finished his first season with a 7-3 record.