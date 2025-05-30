Youth movement helps lead Eagles

Helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament, five Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Nevada team, while 10 Eagles total were named to the All-Mountain League team.

“I’m really proud of how everyone performed,” head coach Denny Crine said. “Our guys really stepped up when it counted. The other coaches in the league respected what they did and voted them in.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, who finished with a 21-6 record, Steven Uszynski, Tate Crine, Gavin Robinson and Gauge Rhodes were all named first-team Southern Nevada selections, while Colten Lewis made the second team.

All five players were named first-team All-Mountain League players.

A two-way force for the Eagles as a senior leader, Uszynski finished with a .415 batting average at the plate with 19 runs batted in, six doubles and two home runs, while adding a 4-0 record on the mound as a reliable arm.

“Steve was our MVP this season,” coach Crine said. “He was a great role model and did whatever we needed him to do, which allowed us to be as successful as we were this year.”

Breaking out as sophomores for the Eagles, Crine led the Eagles with a 5-1 record on the mound, while batting .283 with 14 RBIs, while Robinson batted .450 at the plate with 22 RBIs and nine doubles, while posting a 4-3 record on the mound.

Rhodes batted .360 with 23 RBIs and eight doubles, while Lewis batted .349 with 18 RBIs, six doubles, two triples and a home run.

“We’re incredibly proud to see these four sophomores earn spots on the Southern Nevada team,” coach Crine said. “Tate’s leadership on the mound, Gavin’s impact on both sides of the ball and the clutch hitting from Colten and Gauge show just how bright their futures are. Being recognized as underclassmen is a huge honor and we’re excited to watch them continue to develop into true team players in the coming years.”

Adding to the Eagles’ immense talent, sophomores Spencer Aten and Cael Starley were named to the Mountain League second team, along with senior Gauge Andrews and junior Ethan Wagstaff.

Forces at the plate, Starley (.363 BA, 19 RBIs), Andrews (.329 BA, 15 RBIs) and Aten (.287 BA, 18 RBIs) helped the Eagles fall just four hits short of the team regular season record, while Wagstaff doubled as a two-way threat with a 3-2 record on the mound and .308 batting average.

Named an honorable mention selection was junior Karter Law after batting .364 with 19 RBIs, five doubles and two triples this past season.