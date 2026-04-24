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Baseball knocks off 5A foe Coronado

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City slugger Tate Crine gets a hit against Pahrum ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City slugger Tate Crine gets a hit against Pahrump Valley on April 15 in a 7-1 defeat.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 23, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Playing inspiring baseball, Boulder City High School knocked off 5A Coronado 10-8 on April 16, while just falling to 5A Basic 12-11 on April 18.

Coming into the game Coronado was ranked No. 16 in Nevada according to Maxpreps, while Basic was ranked third.

Currently ranked No. 23 themselves, the Eagles hold victories as well over No. 13 Foothill and No. 16 Sierra Vista.

“Beating 5A teams makes us more confident, knowing we can compete with any team when we play as a team,” Spencer Aten said.

Rallying in extra innings to defeat the Cougars, the Eagles exploded for three runs in the eighth inning to pull off the upset.

Collecting 17 hits against the Cougars, Gavin Robinson batted 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and a run batted in.

Aten batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a triple, while Aiden Duke went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a double.

Tate Crine batted 2 for 3 with a RBI double, while Will Teeples batted 1 for 2 with a two-run double.

On the mound, Colton Lewis picked up the victory, throwing two innings of relief. Starter Ethan Wagstaff struck out seven batters in five innings in the no-decision effort.

Playing hard against Basic, Cael Starley and Gauge Rhodes each batted 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Aten batted 2 for 5 with a pair of RBIs.

Currently sitting in first place in division standings with a 6-2 record, the Eagles remain locked in and focused on the postseason.

“We just need to focus on playing our game and staying mentally locked in,” Cael Starley said. “We know we can’t take anyone lightly.”

Prepping for the postseason this week, the Eagles will host Laughlin on Friday, followed by a two-game series with White Pine in Ely on Tuesday.

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