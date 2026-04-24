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Track teams shine at home meet as girls dominate

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Zoey Hayes sprints during the Eagles 4x800 rel ...
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Zoey Hayes sprints during the Eagles 4x800 relay event on April 15. 
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Continuing to excel in weekday events, both Boulder City High School track and field programs shined on their home turf.

It was the third time this season the girls program dominated their home meet.

“It’s definitely important to win these home meets,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said. “We’re trying to build a culture here that every race is important. We’re very lucky that we have great veteran leadership and a group of young athletes who want to succeed.”

Cruising past their competition, the Eagles scored 110 team points, highlighted by Sancha Jenas-Keogh who finished first in the high jump, the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

Turning in a star performance, Kyra Stevens placed first in both the long jump and 100-meter hurdles and second in the high jump, while Mariah Torgesen (pole vault) and Lila Stankovic (triple jump) each generated first-place finishes in their respective events.

Putting points on the board for the girls, Sophia Elburn (long jump), Ruby de Jong (pole vault), Hannah Tibbs (100-meter hurdles), Lenna Somerhalder (1,600-meter run) and Leonesse Williams (800-meter run) all finished with second-place finishes.

Dominating the relay events, the Eagles took first place in all four, run by the teams of: (4x100) Elburn, Jenas-Keogh, Victoria Cunningham, and Shasta Ryan-Willett, (4x200) Cunningham, Ryan-Willett, Stevens and Brooklyn Rose, (4x400) Elbrun, Rose, Williams and Nevaeh Eddins and the 4x800 team of Somerhalder, Stankovic, Williams, Zoey Hayes.

Equally impressive in a narrow 88-77 victory over Rancho, Cody Aten finished first in both the shot put and discus events.

Generating first-place finishes as well for the boys were Aiden MacPherson (800-meter run), Danger Banks (pole vault) and Luke Jappe (high jump).

Putting in second-place finishes for the boys were Oliver Lamar (100-meter dash), Caleb Wolfe (1,600-meter run) and Austin Hower (pole vault).

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of Jappe, Lamar, MacPherson and River Schenk finished first.

With the season winding down, the Eagles have some big events coming up with the Richard Lewis Invitational on Friday and the Faith Lutheran Throwers Invitational on Saturday.

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