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Eagles finish league play undefeated

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Gibson Lamoreaux spikes the ball against C ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Gibson Lamoreaux spikes the ball against Coral Academy on April 28.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 7, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Looking to reclaim the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball completed their first step, finishing league play with an undefeated record after beating rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on April 29.

Defeating the Pirates 26-28, 25-14, 25-15, 25-12, the Eagles locked it up to seed in the 3A state tournament, starting this week.

“I’m really happy we finished the season undefeated,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “The boys put in the work and the results speak for themself. I’m proud of the boys and how they handled this season. They came in with a goal of winning a state championship and they’re within reach.”

Cruising past the Pirates in dominant fashion after dropping the first set, David Zwalhen made a team-high 10 kills, while adding 13 digs and four serving aces.

Gibson Lamoreaux filled the stat sheet with eight kills, eight digs, four aces and two blocks, while Miles Alder added six kills.

Preston VanBeveren recorded six digs, five kills, and five blocks, while Levi Randall added a team-high six blocks and three kills.

Splitting duties at setter, Tyler Bradshaw dished out 18 assists, while James Peel had 14 assists in the come-from-behind victory.

“The boys played well against Moapa,” Huxford said. “Battled back from some early mistakes. We learned last year that losing actually makes you a stronger competitor. It shows that winning is not a given and this season it’s really made the boys gel together and become a real team.”

Given an automatic bye into the state semifinals, the Eagles will play the winner of Virgin Valley and The Meadows at home today, in hopes of capping off another banner season.

“We’re looking to play our game and minimize the unforced errors,” Huxford said. “When this team is having fun, that’s when we’re at our best. Our goal is to put our head down and go to work.”

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