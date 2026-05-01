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Volleyball squad undefeated in league

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City volleyball star Levi Randall spikes the ball ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City volleyball star Levi Randall spikes the ball against Coral Academy on April 27.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 30, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Remaining atop the 3A standings, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of league games this past week to advance to 7-0 in league play.

Facing off against Coral Academy on April 27, the Eagles won handily, 3-0, giving the Falcons their first league loss of the season.

“We’ve been preparing to play them for the last few weeks,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We scouted them out and made some tweaks. The boys were challenged against them and stood up to them. It was a very good victory for us.”

Defeating the Falcons 25-17, 25-19, 25-23, the Eagles thrived off a diverse offensive attack that saw the trio of Levi Randall, Preston VanBeveren and David Zwalhen each generate 10 kills apiece.

Zwalhen added 11 digs defensively and five serving aces.

Tyler Bradshaw and Nathan Law each added five digs, while Randall recorded three blocks.

Fueling the winning effort, Bradshaw dished out 20 assists, while James Peel added 18 of his own.

Defeating Cristo Rey 3-0 in a 25-6, 25-10, 25-12 rout, Randall made eight kills with three blocks, while Zwalhen added six kills and 14 digs.

Miles Alder added five kills, while Bradshaw dished out 22 assists.

Wrapping up their regular seasons on April 29 with rival Moapa Valley, the Eagles will resume play on May 7 where they’ll host a state semifinal game.

“We’re excited for the postseason,” Huxford said. “Losing last season really lit a fire under the boys. Everyone in the 3A is getting better and teams are catching up to us and continuing to challenge us. It’s been great for the boys and the sport.”

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