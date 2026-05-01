Lady Eagles softball players now focused on postseason play

Battling through an up-and-down season, Boulder City High School softball finished 3-2 in this past week’s slate.

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Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Rhiley Beck picks up the victory over Basic on April 21.

Battling through an up-and-down season, Boulder City High School softball finished 3-2 in this past week’s slate.

Sweeping their series with Democracy Prep, one by forfeit and another in an 18-0 rout on April 23, the Eagles fell against rival Moapa Valley 11-3 on April 27 in a crucial league matchup.

Playing a non-league series against 4A Basic, the Eagles split with the Wolves, winning 2-1 on April 21, while falling 3-1 on April 24.

“It has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride this year,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We just need to show up the rest of the season, be confident, trust each other and play our game.”

Routing Democracy Prep 18-0, Rhiley Beck picked up the victory on the mound, striking out five batters, while batting 3 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in.

Collecting 15 hits as a unit, Emma Puckett batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Zia Fisher (2 for 2), Hayden Nordstrom (2 for 2) and Brooklyn Koster (2 for 3) all drove in two runs apiece.

Defeating Basic 2-1 in eight innings, Beck was awarded the victory, striking out 10 batters, while batting 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Adding crucial run support, Lauren Mueller batted 1 for 4 with an RBI.

Falling to rival Moapa Valley 1w1-3, Beck (1 for 2) and Payton Rogers (1 for 3) each drove in a run.

Ending their season today with a home game against the Pirates, the winner will get the third playoff seed, while the loser will get the fourth playoff seed.

All regional games will be played at Boulder City starting on May 7.

“We’re looking forward to playing at home next week,” Moorhead said. “If we can support our pitchers with our bats and in the field, we should do well. We’re taking it, one game at a time.”