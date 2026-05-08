Track teams head to regionals Friday

Hosting a small-school invitational on May 1, Boulder City High School girls track and field finished second out of 13 programs, while the boys finished sixth out of 13 schools.

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Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Sancha Jenas-Keogh finishes first in the 100-meter dash at the Eagles' small school invitational on May 1.

Hosting a small-school invitational on May 1, Boulder City High School girls track and field finished second out of 13 programs, while the boys finished sixth out of 13 schools.

Finishing with a team score of 116 points, the girls trailed only rival Pahrump Valley (185) on the day.

Leading the pack for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while coming in second in the high jump.

Mariah Torgesen finished first in the pole vault, while Leonesse Williams finished second in the 800-meter run.

Kyra Stevens finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, while Brooklyn Bunker (shot put) and Ruby de Jong (pole vault) also generated third-place finishes.

The boys finished with a team score of 49.

Highlighting their efforts, Aiden MacPherson placed second in the 400-meter run, while Caleb Wolfe (3,200-meter run) and Gavin Erne (shot put) generated third-place finishes.

Luke Jappe (200-meter dash) and Max Pinkerton (110-meter hurdles) each finished sixth in their respective events, while Erne finished seventh in the discus event.

Heading into postseason competition, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Friday for the 3A Southern region meet.