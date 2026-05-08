74°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Track teams head to regionals Friday

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Sancha Jenas-Keogh finishes first in the 100-meter ...
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Sancha Jenas-Keogh finishes first in the 100-meter dash at the Eagles' small school invitational on May 1.
More Stories
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
IDs released after 2 found dead in Boulder City
bcr default image
Feds take over Sylvanie case
Frank Mariani, center, a former Boulder City High School football coach who is accused of lewdn ...
Ex-Boulder City football coach pleads not guilty to new sexual misconduct charges
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Attendees at last week's CCSD community meeting in Boulder C ...
CCSD receives more input on master plan
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 7, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Hosting a small-school invitational on May 1, Boulder City High School girls track and field finished second out of 13 programs, while the boys finished sixth out of 13 schools.

Finishing with a team score of 116 points, the girls trailed only rival Pahrump Valley (185) on the day.

Leading the pack for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while coming in second in the high jump.

Mariah Torgesen finished first in the pole vault, while Leonesse Williams finished second in the 800-meter run.

Kyra Stevens finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, while Brooklyn Bunker (shot put) and Ruby de Jong (pole vault) also generated third-place finishes.

The boys finished with a team score of 49.

Highlighting their efforts, Aiden MacPherson placed second in the 400-meter run, while Caleb Wolfe (3,200-meter run) and Gavin Erne (shot put) generated third-place finishes.

Luke Jappe (200-meter dash) and Max Pinkerton (110-meter hurdles) each finished sixth in their respective events, while Erne finished seventh in the discus event.

Heading into postseason competition, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Friday for the 3A Southern region meet.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Feds take over Sylvanie case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The case against Boulder City’s Terry Sylvanie took a turn last month when a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse images.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Attendees at last week's CCSD community meeting in Boulder C ...
CCSD receives more input on master plan
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 50 parents, educators and interested residents met for round two of discussion regarding Clark County School District’s preliminary draft options for its Facility Master Plan.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A member of the Flippenout Trampoline team appears to b ...
Jammin’ at the Jamboree

A member of the Flippenout Trampoline team appears to be walking on air, much to the delight of the crowd.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Gibson Lamoreaux spikes the ball against C ...
Eagles finish league play undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to reclaim the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball completed their first step, finishing league play with an undefeated record after beating rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on April 29.

bcr default image
Softball ends regular season by defeating Moapa Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rising to the occasion, Boulder City High School softball defeated rival Moapa Valley 7-3 April 30 to finish the regular season on a high note.

BCHS band performs in Disneyland
By Amy Wagner, Principal, BCHS

There are performances, and then there are moments that become part of the magic.

bcr default image
Eagles pick up two key wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building a winning streak before the postseason, Boulder City High School baseball picked up victories this past week over Laughlin and White Pine.