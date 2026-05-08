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Softball ends regular season by defeating Moapa Valley

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 7, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Rising to the occasion, Boulder City High School softball defeated rival Moapa Valley 7-3 April 30 to finish the regular season on a high note.

With the victory, the Eagles finished in third place in the league standings, bettering their playoff positioning and chances of reaching the state tournament.

“It’s always great to beat Moapa,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “I’m glad we split with them because we had a rough day at their place. That win also put us in a better spot in the regional bracket.”

Splitting the series with the Pirates after falling in game one, the Eagles used a four-run fifth inning to coast to victory.

Perfect at the plate on senior day, Payton Rogers batted 2 for 2 with a run batted in, hitting both a home run and a double in her final regular-season game with the program.

“Payton will definitely be missed next year,” Moorhead said. “Her pitching, hitting, all-around solid play. She’s a great young lady with a bright future. It’s so exciting to watch her play. Wishing her all the best in her next chapter playing college ball.”

Stepping up to the plate in the regular-season finale, Rhiley Beck batted 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and doubles, while Ivy Dineen batted 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Hayden Nordstrom batted 3 for 3 with a double.

Earning the win on the mound, Beck threw a complete game, striking out eight batters.

Looking to remain hot, the Eagles will face off at home against rival Virgin Valley today, after splitting their regular-season series with the Bulldogs earlier in the season.

“This week we need to play as a team and show up ready to go,” Moorhead said. “We split with Virgin, so we need to play our game from start to finish.”

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