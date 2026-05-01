Eagles pick up two key wins

Building a winning streak before the postseason, Boulder City High School baseball picked up victories this past week over Laughlin and White Pine.

Building a winning streak before the postseason, Boulder City High School baseball picked up victories this past week over Laughlin and White Pine.

Defeating Laughlin 20-5 on April 24, Ethan Wagstaff turned in a monster performance on both sides of the ball, batting 5 for 5 with three runs batted in and two doubles, while picking up the win on the mound with nine strikeouts.

Jordan Click batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs, while Aiden Duke batted 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

Against White Pine in an 11-0 victory, Will Teeples batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Colten Lewis (2 for 4) and Guage Rhodes (1 for 3) each drove in a pair of runs.

On the mound, Tate Crine picked up the victory, striking out seven batters, while allowing only four hits in the shutout.

Off for this next week, the Eagles will resume play on May 7 in the opening round of the postseason.

Golf

Playing their final league match of the regular season this past week at Coyote Springs on April 22, Boulder City High School boys golf finished third out of four teams.

Finishing with a team score of 379, the Eagles trailed rivals Virgin Valley (334) and Pahrump Valley (357).

Shining individually, Brayden Alvarade finished tied for fourth with a score of 84, while Chase Herbolsheirmer finished tied for ninth out of 30 golfers with a score of 91.

Off this week, the Eagles will next take the course on May 6 for regionals at Mountain Falls.

Track

Traveling to rival Virgin Valley for a weekday meet on April 22, multiple Boulder City High School track and field stars stood out in the league meet.

Highlighting the girls efforts, Mariah Torgesen finished first in the pole vault, while Leonesse Williams took first in the 800-meter run.

Capturing second-place finishes for the girls were Sydney Austin (200-meter dash), Ruby de Jong (pole vault) and Brooklyn Rose (400-meter run).

Compiling third-place finishes for the girls were Courtney Brown (400-meter run), Kora Remedi (100-meter dash), Jasmine Robertson (shot put) and Lila Stankovic (800-meter run).

Highlighting the boys efforts was Max Pinkerton, who finished first in the 110-meter hurdles, while Luke Jappe was second in both the 300-meter hurdles and long jump.

Turning in second-place finishes for the boys were Danger Banks (pole vault), Gavin Erne (discus) and Wyatt Hepworth (triple jump).

Ending with second-place finishes for the boys were Zach Dickenson (long jump), Trent Newby-Bollig (300-meter hurdles), Jimmy Osborn (800-meter run) and Caleb Wolfe (1,600-meter run).

Getting in one last race before regionals, the Eagles will host an invitational on Friday.

Swim

Swimming at Multigenerational on April 25, both Boulder City High School swim programs took care of business against Coral Academy.

In a 784-245 victory for the boys, Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, while Tate Orton finished first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Turning in first-place finishes each for the boys were Riley Cameron (500-yard freestyle), Erick Garza (100-yard breaststroke) Canyon Lenon (100-yard backstroke) and Cruz Stevens (100-yard freestyle).

In a 544-463 victory for the girls, Quinn Gibson finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, while Chelsi Larson finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.

Kennedy Steckelberg (100-yard backstroke) and Taylor Reeves (100-yard freestyle) each compiled second-place finishes for the girls.

Heading into postseason play, the Eagles will swim at Pavilion on May 4 for the opening round of regionals.