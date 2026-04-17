Eagles keep up their winning ways on volleyball court

Boulder City High School boys volleyball continues to succeed against higher classes of opponents, knocking off 4A Somerset Sky Pointe 3-2 on April 8.

The Mouse, his House and me

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City Volleyball star Levi Randall spikes the ball against Basic earlier in the season.

Boulder City High School boys volleyball continues to succeed against higher classes of opponents, knocking off 4A Somerset Sky Pointe 3-2 on April 8.

Their ninth upper-classified victory this season, the Eagles this time did it in come-from-behind fashion, winning the last three matches to erase a 2-0 deficit.

“This was a special win for us,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We were missing two key setters coming into the game, so when we stepped out on the court we didn’t know what was gonna work. They took the first two games from us, but the boys adjusted and played better. They were working as a team and not relying on any one player. When we play like this, we’re better.”

Pulling out a 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 19-17 victory, it was an all-hands-on-deck effort with six different Eagles scoring at least a point.

Leading the charge, David Zwalhen made a team-high 15 kills, while adding 16 digs, nine assists and four serving aces.

Having his best game of the season to date, Noah Duncan filled the stat sheet with a team-leading 22 digs, with 13 kills, three aces and three blocks.

Preston VanBeveren added 12 digs, nine kills and six blocks, while Levi Randall added a team-high nine blocks and six kills. Seamus Lemon added five blocks and two kills, while Miles Alder added three kills and two blocks.

Filling in at setter, the duo of James Peel (20 assists) and Kason Turner (16 assists) fueled the winning effort.

Picking up a league victory over American Heritage on April 7, the Eagles routed the Patriots 3-0.

In a 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 effort, Zwalhen filled the stat sheet with 10 assists, 10 aces, eight digs and six kills, while Alder generated eight kills and two blocks.

“I couldn’t be happier with where we are right now,” Huxford said. “We get better every time we step out onto the court. We’re building connections and chemistry on the floor and now that our preseason schedule is finished, we’re ready to hit conference play and take each match.”

Currently in the heart of league play, results from the Eagles’ matches with rivals Virgin Valley and Pahrump Valley will be in next week’s issue.