Wrestling team wins big in out-of-state tournament

Boulder City High School wrestling found ample success this weekend at the Warrior Invite at O’Gorma High School in South Dakota.

Traveling cross country, eight wrestlers placed in the top five for the Eagles, highlighted by seniors Jimmy Dunagan (195 pounds) and Hayden Moore (160 pounds) and junior Cade Cowley (170 pounds), all of whom finished in second place.

Dunagan finished 3-1 at the invite, while Moore and Cowley each finished 2-1.

Finishing in third place for the Eagles were senior Ryan Vanario (220 pounds) and junior Ladd Cox (152 pounds), who finished with 3-1 records.

Rounding out the Eagles efforts, seniors Thorsten Balmer (182 pounds) and James Ewell (220 pounds) each finished in fourth place with 2-2 records, while junior Jason Krumm (120 pounds) finished 3-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

In their final contest of 2018, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to 4A opponent Green Valley 57-38 on Dec. 12.

Struggling to overcome a 20-3 first-quarter deficit to try to keep the game respectable, junior guards Madison Manns and Keely Alexander scored in double figures for the Lady Eagles.

Leading all scorers, Manns poured in 15 points, while Alexander scored 11 points.

Hannah Estes added 6 points for Boulder City.

Off for the holiday break, the Lady Eagles will resume play Jan. 2 in the Gator Winter Classic at Green Valley High School. Opening with 4A opponent Foothill, the Lady Eagles will also face Dimond (Alaska) and 4A Silverado.

