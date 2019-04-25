Win bumps Lady Eagles into second place

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ryann Reese hits the ball into the gap against Chaparral on Tuesday, April 23, in the Lady Eagles' 16-6 victory.

Boulder City High School’s softball team defeated Chaparral 16-6 on Tuesday, April 23, picking up a much-needed victory.

Improving to 12-14 on the season, the Lady Eagles jumped to second place in the 3A Sunrise standings after being tied with the Lady Cowboys earlier in the day.

Boulder City earned redemption against Chaparral after a 7-6 loss March 29.

“We played very well today,” senior Ryann Reese said. “We needed this win really bad and, honestly, I’m proud of my girls. We got our bats working when we need them and our defense was strong.”

Putting on an offensive clinic against Chaparral, the Lady Eagles scored at least two runs in all six innings that were played, highlighted by a four-run second inning that gave them the lead for good.

“We played good after not playing for a week,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We had a little hard time starting out. They’d score, we’d score, but we finally found our groove. This was definitely a big win for us today.”

Down 5-3 heading into the bottom of the second inning, the Lady Eagles charged back, taking advantage of timely hitting and defense errors by Chaparral.

Leading the way offensively, Reese and junior Ellie Ramsey each finished 2 for 5 at the plate. Senior Marleena Mills and freshman Paeton Carver each finished 1 for 2. Ramsey drove in a pair of runs with a triple, while Mills and Carver each generated an RBI. Reese lined a double to right center field in the fourth inning and stole a base in the second inning.

On the mound for the Lady Eagles, senior Abby Giunta earned the victory, throwing four innings where she allowed five runs off of six hits.

Prepared to be battle tested before the postseason, the Lady Eagles start their four-game slate today, April 25, on the road against Sunrise Mountain.

After welcoming 4A Coronado on Friday, April 26, the Lady Eagles will close out the regular season with a pair of rivalry games, hosting top-ranked Moapa Valley on Monday, April 29, before traveling to Virgin Valley on Wednesday, May 1.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.