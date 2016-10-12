Volleyball team returns to winning ways

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball program (12-13 overall, 4-1 conference) got back to its winning ways Oct. 5, defeating Chaparral soundly with a 3-0 sweep.

Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School senior center back and captain Sebastian Balmer is miles above the Cowboys as he gets a jump and returns the kick back to center field during the game Oct. 5. He scored the Eagles' only goal in their 2-1 loss to Chaparral.

Grinding out past the Cowboys, the Lady Eagles took all three sets, winning 25-11, 25-22 and 25-10 to complete their fourth conference sweep of the season.

“It’s always a fun matchup when we play Chaparral,” junior captain Maggie Roe said. “We pushed ourselves to the end, because we kind of struggled at some points. We were able to pick it up though and pull out a win.”

Leading the way offensively, Roe tallied 14 kills against the Cowboys, while senior captain Alea Lehr recorded a double-double with 30 assists and 10 serving aces.

Also churning out a solid performance, junior Jerra Hinson recorded five kills offensively.

Embracing a tough home matchup tonight, the Lady Eagles will host Virgin Valley for the right to hold onto the current No. 2 seed in the 3A Sunrise standings.

Football

The Boulder City High School football program (1-6 overall, 0-3 conference) ran into its toughest opponent of the season Oct. 6, getting blown out to the tune of 57-0 by last season’s state semifinalist, Chaparral High School.

Having trouble defending the most dynamic passing attack in the 3A classification, the Eagles’ secondary was no match for senior Cowboys quarterback Santiago Vialpando, who threw for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

Limited on offense because of long drives from the Cowboys, senior Michael Martinelli started the night at quarterback for the Eagles before being relieved by senior Taylor Hatchel in the second half.

Martinelli threw 1-for-3 with 11 yards and an interception, while Hatchel completed 4-of-10 for 44 yards and an interception.

Junior Briggs Huxford led the team in receiving with 28 yards on two catches, while sophomore Thorston Balmer led the team in rushing with a game-high 30 yards on six carries.

Looking to churn out a better effort this week, the Eagles have a tough matchup ahead of them when they travel to undefeated 4A opponent Durango on Friday.

Girls Golf

The Boulder City High School girls golf program completed its five-match 3A Sunrise league slate Oct. 5 at Las Vegas National, taking its fifth consecutive match this season heading into today’s 3A Southern Region meet.

Accumulating an overall team score of 386, the Lady Eagles soundly defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy (436) and Chaparral (495).

Junior Lani Potter is the favorite to win this year’s 3A Sunrise league player of the year, capping off the regular season with her seventh first-place finish with a score of 75 on the par-72 course.

Taking third for the Lady Eagles, sophomore Madisan Walker finished with a score of 94, while sophomore Ryann Reese placed sixth with a score of 106.

Rounding out the team’s efforts, freshman Sydney Krumm placed seventh with a score of 111, while senior Lauryn Norris and freshman Makaela Perkins finished 11th and 12th, respectively, with scores of 116 and 120.

Girls Soccer

The Boulder City High School girls soccer program (3-6 overall, 2-3 conference) dropped a heartbreaker to conference opponent Chaparral 2-1 on Oct. 5, falling to fourth place in the 3A Sunrise League standings.

Scoring their lone goal, senior forward Jordyn Trobiani brought Boulder City within a point during the second half, but the Lady Eagles couldn’t convert any other scoring opportunities with Chaparral goalkeeper Isabella Solorzano tallying seven saves during the contest.

Looking to get back on track, the Lady Eagles will travel to Mesquite today where they’ll take on conference opponent Virgin Valley.

Boys Soccer

Playing yet another inspiring match this past week against Chaparral, the boys Boulder City soccer program (1-7-1 overall, 1-4 conference) narrowly escaped one of the league’s top team falling just 2-1 on Oct. 5. Scoring their lone gone in the second half of their comeback attempt, senior midfielder Sebastian Balmer scored on an assist from senior midfielder Hunter Dale, before falling short of the upset bid.

Losing three games by a point each this season, the Eagles certainly look more comfortable playing with each other under second-year head coach Chad Smith, compared to last season’s routine routs.

Coming into a favorable matchup at home today against Virgin Valley, the Eagles look to put another one in the win column before traveling to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Tuesday.

Upcoming Events

Football

■ Today, at Durango, 6:30 p.m. junior varsity

■ Friday, at Durango, 7 p.m. varsity

Girls Golf

■ Today, regionals at Falcon Ridge, 12 p.m.

Boys Soccer

■ Today, vs. Virgin Valley, 3 p.m. junior varsity; 4:30 p.m. varsity

■ Tuesday, at Tech, 3 p.m. varsity, 4:30 p.m. junior varsity

Girls Soccer

■ Today, at Virgin Valley, 3 p.m. junior varsity, 4:30 p.m. varsity

■ Tuesday, vs. Tech, 3 p.m. varsity; 4:30 p.m. junior varsity

Volleyball

■ Today, vs. Virgin Valley, 5 p.m. junior varsity; 6 p.m. varsity

■ Friday-Saturday, SoCal Invite, San Diego

■ Tuesday, vs. Tech, 5 p.m. junior varsity; 6 p.m. varsity

