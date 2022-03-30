Volleyball team caps week with win

With a 10-1 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off its most recent slate of games by routing rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Tuesday , March 29 .

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kenny Rose, center, had 35 assists as the Eagles routed rival Moapa Valley High School 3-0 on Tuesday, March 29.

“It’s always good to be able to get a win over Moapa,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “The boys played really well tonight. Thankfully we were able to pull some of our guys and get our kids on the bench some experience.”

Routing the Pirates 25-11, 25-19, 25-18, senior Kannon Rose led the way with 17 kills and 11 digs defensively while sophomore Brady Sorenson added 11 kills and four serving aces.

Defensively, sophomore Roman Rose made 13 digs, and junior Tyler Lemmel made three blocks. Senior Kenny Rose dished out 35 assists.

Picking up wins over 3A opponents, the Eagles routed Desert Pines 3-0 on March 23 and Eldorado 3-0 on March 24.

Defeating Desert Pines 25-7, 25-13, 25-5, sophomore Travis Hess led the way with eight kills. Kannon Rose and Sorenson each added five kills. Kenny Rose dished out 24 assists with five kills, while Roman Rose added six serving aces.

Defeating Eldorado 25-7, 25-11, 25-6, Kannon Rose generated 11 kills, with five aces and five digs, and Sorenson added seven kills. Roman Rose added 11 serving aces and seven digs, Hess blocked three shots and Kenny Rose dished out 25 assists, with five digs, three kills and two aces.

Playing in the Aggies Tournament over the weekend, the Eagles tested themselves against 4A and 5A competition, finishing with a 7-1 record.

Falling to tournament host 5A Arbor View in a hard-fought semifinals matchup 2-1, the Eagles picked up victories over 5A Bishop Gorman and Sierra Vista, and 4A opponents Desert Oasis, Legacy and Mojave.

“We went undefeated in pool play, so that was pretty amazing,” Huxford said. “The great thing about playing in tournaments like these is the larger schools have club players and it was really great to see our guys shut down their club players. This is probably the best this group has ever played. We beat a lot of good teams.”

Sitting at 16-6 on the season, the Eagles will travel to Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon on Thursday, March 31, and Pinecrest Academy Cadence on Friday, April 1, before hosting Chaparral on Tuesday, April 5.

