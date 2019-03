Upcoming games, March 7

Swimming

Saturday, March 9, Relay meet, TBA

^^

Boys Golf

Thursday-Friday, March 7-8, Pahrump Invitational at Mountain Falls, TBA, varsity

Monday, March 11, vs. Green Valley at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 3:30 p.m. varsity

Wednesday, March 13, League match at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, noon, varsity

Boys Volleyball

Friday, March 8, Las Vegas Boys Invitational at Shadow Ridge, vs. Green Valley, 4 p.m. varsity; vs. Mater Dei (California), 5 p.m. varsity; vs. Salpointe Catholic (Arizona), 7 p.m. varsity

Saturday, March 9, Las Vegas Boys Invitational at Shadow Ridge, TBA, 8 a.m. varsity

Wednesday, March 13, vs. Southeast Career Technical Academy, 5 p.m. freshmen; 6 p.m. varsity

Track

Friday, March 8, Bulldog Early Invitational at Virgin Valley, 3:30 p.m. varsity

Wednesday, March 13, Midweek vs. Western, Laughlin and Losee at home, 3:30 p.m. varsity