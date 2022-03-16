55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 16, 2022 - 4:45 pm
 
(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Lei ...
(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Leilani Crowe, Naomi Woodbury, Phoebe McClaren, LeAndre Daniels, Brigham Jensen and Natalie Fecteau pose for a picture Saturday, March 12, in front of the Las Vegas Municipal Pool where they participated in the Bob Swift Invitational.

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

Made up mostly of underclassmen, both the girls and boys programs lost multiple key contributors to graduation, leaving the Eagles with depth issues. Even still, both programs still figure to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season, like they have been for the past decade.

“We would have won regionals easily last year,” said head coach Sara Carroll. “I have no idea about this year because we lack the depth. I will know more as the season progresses. I think we will be in the mix as far as state goes.”

Coming into the season with several key contributors returning, senior Ainsley Rogers, juniors Tara Higley and Josie McClaren and sophomore Phoebe McClaren will all play big roles, winning several meets apiece during last year’s shortened season.

Expected to contribute right out of the gate for the girls are freshmen Hannah Angell, Chayce Larson, Sweden Smith and Naomi Woodbury. Sophomores Leilani Crowe and McKenna Morrow are expected to take on larger roles this season.

For the boys, participation numbers are depleted this year with only seven swimmers on the roster.

Returning to anchor the boys roster are juniors Zack Muller and Trent Wakefield, along with sophomore Troy Higley.

Freshmen LeAndre Daniels, Brigham Jensen and Dylan Matea will be called upon to fill starting roles.

The gold standard when it comes to high school swimming in the 3A classification, this season remains an unknown at the moment. Despite their shortcomings, the coach expects another successful season from this year’s team.

“We don’t have much depth or experience,” Carroll said. “I have no idea what the other 3A teams have at this point so it is hard to say where we compare. I do know that they are much deeper and stronger up north. We should have a few kids make state.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review) Whalen Baseball Field
Eagles strengthen team bond in preseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team showed its promise for the season, ending preseason play with a 2-3 record against 4A opponents, losing by a combined four runs.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kannon Rose, at the net, added nine kills in Boulder Ci ...
Roundup: Season starts strong for BCHS
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Coral Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, March 15, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is currently riding a two-game winning streak.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Mary Henderson, seen compe ...
First-place win tops girls’ efforts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track team is looking to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season after coming off a second-place finish at regionals last season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel, a junior at Boulder City High School, is seen in ...
Roundup: Teams unfazed by losses
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Concluding its first week of play with a 3-4 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team is right where it should be, according to head coach Rachelle Huxford.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City High School senior Gavin Douglas, second from right, shares 3A player ...
Basketball standouts honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Gavin Douglas, Boulder City High School’s senior basketball star, and the team’s head coach, John Balistere, were named 3A player of the year and coach of the year for the Southern Region and Mountain League, respectively, after a 22-8 season and second-place finish in the state championship.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Kenon Welbourne, seen making a catch at home plate as a sophom ...
Eagles look to young players on diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A new era of Boulder City High School baseball will begin this spring following the departure of eight seniors from last season’s 12-0 team.

(Roger Hall) Coach John Balistere, bottom center, gives instructions to members of Boulder City ...
Eagles fall short of title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team fell short of its ultimate goal of winning a state championship on Saturday, Feb. 26, losing to Northern Nevada’s Elko 59-29, but capped off one of its best seasons in recent memory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching in 2020 when she was a sophomore ...
Coach optimistic for 2022 season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team will once again look to claim its place among the top 3A programs, having last appeared in the state tournament in 2019.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kannon Rose, who was recognize ...
Boys volleyball team eyes repeat title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a perfect 13-0 season in which they won their first state championship in school history, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team will be tasked with doing it again, under immense pressure.