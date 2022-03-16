Swimmers tread unfamiliar waters

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s swim team, from left, Makenzi Brown, Leilani Crowe, Naomi Woodbury, Phoebe McClaren, LeAndre Daniels, Brigham Jensen and Natalie Fecteau pose for a picture Saturday, March 12, in front of the Las Vegas Municipal Pool where they participated in the Bob Swift Invitational.

In the midst of a retooling process, Boulder City High School’s swimming program finds itself in an unfamiliar place entering the season.

Made up mostly of underclassmen, both the girls and boys programs lost multiple key contributors to graduation, leaving the Eagles with depth issues. Even still, both programs still figure to be among the top teams in the 3A classification this season, like they have been for the past decade.

“We would have won regionals easily last year,” said head coach Sara Carroll. “I have no idea about this year because we lack the depth. I will know more as the season progresses. I think we will be in the mix as far as state goes.”

Coming into the season with several key contributors returning, senior Ainsley Rogers, juniors Tara Higley and Josie McClaren and sophomore Phoebe McClaren will all play big roles, winning several meets apiece during last year’s shortened season.

Expected to contribute right out of the gate for the girls are freshmen Hannah Angell, Chayce Larson, Sweden Smith and Naomi Woodbury. Sophomores Leilani Crowe and McKenna Morrow are expected to take on larger roles this season.

For the boys, participation numbers are depleted this year with only seven swimmers on the roster.

Returning to anchor the boys roster are juniors Zack Muller and Trent Wakefield, along with sophomore Troy Higley.

Freshmen LeAndre Daniels, Brigham Jensen and Dylan Matea will be called upon to fill starting roles.

The gold standard when it comes to high school swimming in the 3A classification, this season remains an unknown at the moment. Despite their shortcomings, the coach expects another successful season from this year’s team.

“We don’t have much depth or experience,” Carroll said. “I have no idea what the other 3A teams have at this point so it is hard to say where we compare. I do know that they are much deeper and stronger up north. We should have a few kids make state.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.