Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team
Helping Boulder City High School boys swimming capture their third consecutive 3A state championship, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.
Highlighting the boys efforts, Duncan McClaren, Leandre Daniels, Tate Orton, Canyon Lenon, Brigham Jensen, and Ayden Villa were all named first-team selections.
“We had a really great season,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “All six boys deserved first team.”
Leading the Eagles state championship charge, McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly.
Orton finished second in both the 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle, while Canon Lenon finished second in the 200-yard individual medley.
Jensen finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, while Villa finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.
Making the second-team region for the Eagles was Ben Hardy, Liam Pent, Cruz Stevens, Erick Garza and Noah Farnsworth.
Qualifying for state, Cruz was part of the Eagles 200-yard freestyle team that took first place, while finishing seventh individually in the 100-yard butterfly.
Pent finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley at state, while Hardy finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.
At regionals, Farnsworth placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle, while Garza finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Making the honorable mention team was Jack Smith, who placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at regionals to round out the boys efforts.
Only graduating four seniors from the All-Region team, coach Carroll is very excited about the handful of returners coming back for a hopeful four-peat.
“We have a lot of talent coming back,” Carroll said. “It’s going be tough, but I think we have a shot and I guarantee they are going be motivated.”