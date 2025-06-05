Swimmers dominate All-Southern Region team

Helping Boulder City High School boys swimming capture their third consecutive 3A state championship, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A All-Southern Region team.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll BCHS boys and girls swim teams at the 3A state meet.

Highlighting the boys efforts, Duncan McClaren, Leandre Daniels, Tate Orton, Canyon Lenon, Brigham Jensen, and Ayden Villa were all named first-team selections.

“We had a really great season,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “All six boys deserved first team.”

Leading the Eagles state championship charge, McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Orton finished second in both the 100-yard backstroke and 500-yard freestyle, while Canon Lenon finished second in the 200-yard individual medley.

Jensen finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, while Villa finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.

Making the second-team region for the Eagles was Ben Hardy, Liam Pent, Cruz Stevens, Erick Garza and Noah Farnsworth.

Qualifying for state, Cruz was part of the Eagles 200-yard freestyle team that took first place, while finishing seventh individually in the 100-yard butterfly.

Pent finished sixth in the 200-yard individual medley at state, while Hardy finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.

At regionals, Farnsworth placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle, while Garza finished fifth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Making the honorable mention team was Jack Smith, who placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at regionals to round out the boys efforts.

Only graduating four seniors from the All-Region team, coach Carroll is very excited about the handful of returners coming back for a hopeful four-peat.

“We have a lot of talent coming back,” Carroll said. “It’s going be tough, but I think we have a shot and I guarantee they are going be motivated.”