Swim team wins regional tournament

Swimming past the competition at UNLV on May 10, both Boulder City High School swim programs placed first at the 3A Southern Regional meet.

Sara Carroll Boulder City High School swim team members and twins, A.J. and Rose Pouch are named the regional swimmers of the year.

Truly dominant, the Lady Eagles finished with an overall team score of 623, defeating Adelson School (259.5) and rival Virgin Valley (194).

I think the team performed great,” junior Rose Pouch said. “We all stayed focused and knew what we had to get done. I think the reason we dominated is because everyone is dedicated to getting better and racing hard.”

Leading the way for the girls who are in search of their sixth consecutive 3A state title, juniors Aimee Garcia and Rose Pouch each won a pair of events.

Garcia won both the 200-yard freestyle (1:57.03) and 500-yard freestyle (5:10.06), while Pouch placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (56.17 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (2:05.43).

Winning an event each for the girls, junior Annika Freiburger placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.59), while junior Ashleigh Wood placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (27.40 seconds).

Sophomore Quinci Thomas placed first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.57 seconds.

Nearly just as dominant at regionals, the boys finished with an overall score of 540, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy (302).

Winning four of the eight individual events, the Eagles are in search of their eighth consecutive 3A state title.

“I think we performed as expected at regionals,” junior A.J. Pouch said. “We came in with a goal and weren’t leaving until we achieved it. There were a few things that didn’t go as planned but it’s okay because state is the time and place to show perfection.”

Winning two events for the boys, A.J. Pouch placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.40 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (1:50.94).

Senior Clayton Pendleton (50-yard freestyle; 23.26 seconds) and junior Chandler Larson (100-yard backstroke; 57.34 seconds) won the boys other two events.

Featuring a strong core of runner-ups, Pendleton (100-yard butterfly), senior Andre Pappas (50-yard freestyle) and freshman Joe Purdy (200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle) each placed second.

Focused and ready, both programs will compete at UNLV on Saturday,May 19, looking to continue their winning tradition.

“Staying focused is one of the most important things this team needs to keep on doing,” A.J. Pouch said. “One little slip up can make the difference of winning or losing by one. If there is one thing I’ve learned in my time within this sport, it’s that focus is key, and I know that once this team is dialed in and ready to race, anything is possible.”

Track

Competing at Moapa Valley High School on May 11, both Boulder City High School track and field programs finished eighth at the 3A Southern Regional meet.

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles who finished with an overall score of 53, freshman Kamry Bailey placed first in the high jump (4-10), second in the triple jump (33-0.5) and fifth in the long jump (15-4).

Competing in their last regional meet, senior Sierra Selinger placed sixth in the 3200-meter run (12:39.06), while placing ninth in the 1600-meter run (6:08.99) and 11th in the 800-meter run (2:38.40).

In the discus event, senior Maggie Roe finished fourth with a heave of (92-5), while senior Nicole Valle placed ninth (84-6).

Continuing to show improvement this season, junior Geri Wachtel nearly missed the state cut, placing sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.84 seconds), while finishing ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (54.82 seconds) and high jump (4-4).

Junior Alyssa Williams placed eight in the 300-meter hurdles (52.55 seconds), while freshman Chloe Payne finished 10th (54.86 seconds).

Rounding out the Lady Eagles core, senior Taylor Tenney placed fifth in the triple jump (30-8.75) and seventh in the long jump (14-10), while sophomore Ellie Howard placed seventh in the high jump (4-6).

Freshman Christina Dunagan finished sixth in the pole vault (7-6), while sophomore Ariana Acosta finished ninth (7-0).

In relay competition, the Lady Eagles 4×800 team of seniors Hannah Miller and Camille Torgesen, sophomore Sophie Dickerman and Selinger placed fifth with a time of 11:15.50.

Leading the boys who finished with a score of 27, senior Buddy Boggs placed third in the pole vault (12-0), while placing seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (18.18 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (43.93 seconds) and high jump (5-6).

Senior Briggs Huxford placed second in the pole vault (12-6), while senior Bryce Rogers (10-6).

Rounding out the Eagles core, senior Bailey Gossard placed ninth in the discus (111-5), while freshman Jacob Trone placed ninth in the triple jump (40-0.75). Senior Zach Trone placed 10th in the shotput (39-1), while junior Justice Tilman placed 11th in the 300-meter hurdles (45.18 seconds).

Making their way to the 3A state meet Friday, May 18, in Reno, Nevada, Bailey, Roe and Taylor will represent the girls, while Boggs and Huxford will represent the boys in singles competition.

