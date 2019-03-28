Strong offense boosts Lady Eagles

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior pitcher Abby Giunta throws a strike down the middle against Democracy Prep on Monday, March 25, 2019. Boulder City High School routed its opponent 16-1.

Showing capabilities of being one of the top softball teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School swept through two classified and one independent opponent 48-1 this week, advancing to 9-10 on the season.

“I think the girls played well,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “Those types of games you really have to stay focused and we try to work on different aspects of the game, if allowed. They played their game and stayed motivated.”

The Lady Eagles routed Valley 17-0 on March 20 and Democracy Prep 16-1 on Monday, March 25, giving them a 5-1 record this season against 3A opponents. They defeated independent SLAM Academy 15-0 on Friday, March 22.

“Our offense has been really taking off and we’re playing great,” senior Ryann Reese said. “But I feel like we have even more potential to be better.”

Setting the bar high for themselves, the Lady Eagles lineup is on a midseason tear, highlighted by four runs batted in from senior Abby Giunta (2 for 3) against Democracy Prep and three RBIs each from sophomore Brooke Baker (3 for 3), freshman Samantha Bahde (2 for 3) and Reese (1 for 3) against Valley.

Bahde batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs against Democracy Prep, while Reese batted 3 for 4 with two RBIs against SLAM. Junior Ellie Ramsey batted 1 for 2 with two RBIs against Valley to provide Giunta with plenty of run support on the mound.

“It’s really nice when the team is hitting,” Giunta said. “It takes some of the pressure off of me and I feel more comfortable on the mound.”

Generating three wins for the Lady Eagles on the mound, Giunta threw six innings total, allowing three hits, with three strikeouts. Picking up her ninth win of the season, Giunta has done well for the Lady Eagles in her first season as the team’s ace.

“My teammates have really supported me and it’s a lot more fun pitching when you are ahead,” she said. “Hopefully, we can continue that during league play.”

Gaining on last test before league play begins Friday, March 29, Boulder City concluded this week’s slate with a 12-0 loss Tuesday, March 26, to 4A state contender Coronado in a tuneup game.

“Playing those bigger schools will always make us better,” Moorhead said. “Their pitcher was good and that is the type of pitching we will see in the state tournament from the north. We put the ball into play today, we just need to bring the whole package, both offense and defense.”

Gearing up for the second half of the season, the Lady Eagles will travel to Chaparral on Friday, March 29, before hosting Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, April 2.

