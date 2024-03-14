59°F
Sports

Sports Roundup: Volleyball squad moves to 5-3 early on

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 14, 2024 - 2:42 pm
 

Starting league play off strong, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up a pair of dominant victories. Routing both Sloan Canyon and SLAM Academy 3-0, the Eagles advanced to 5-3 on the season.

“I think we’re playing OK for where we are in the season,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re still getting the kinks out and clearing cobwebs. It’s only going to get better as the season progresses.”

Routing Sloan Canyon 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 on March 6, seniors Travis Hess and Brady Sorenson generated nine and seven kills, respectively, while senior Roman Rose dished out 21 assists with seven serving aces.

Routing SLAM Academy 25-11, 25-11, 25-11, Hess and Sorenson generated 14 kills and 11 kills, respectively, while Rose dished out 30 assists with six aces.

“Our offense doesn’t function well if Roman isn’t having a good setting day,” Huxford said. “He knows where Travis and Brady are at all times. The three of them are very much in sync, it’s hard to beat them when they’re on. It’s very fun to watch.”

Shining defensively for the Eagles, sophomore David Zwahlen recorded seven digs against both Sloan Canyon and SLAM Academy.

Back on the court this week, the Eagles will host 5A Foothill on Tuesday, followed by 3A Western on Wednesday.

Baseball

Starting the season off with an 0-4 record, Boulder City High School baseball showed promise on March 12 during a 9-8 loss to 4A Silverado.

Playing in the highly-competitive 5A and 4A Blazer Bash tournament, the Eagles exploded for five runs in the fifth inning against Silverado to tie the game 8-8, before allowing a losing run.

Strong at the plate, sophomore Karter Law finished 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and a double, while senior Derek Render finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Facing strong competition, the Eagles fell to 5A Las Vegas 13-2 and 5A Green Valley 13-3 on March 11.Facing 4A Western on March 6, the Eagles lost 8-3.

Back on the mound this week, the Eagles will host Canyon Springs today, followed by a road game at Mojave on Wednesday.

Track

Hosting a weekday event on March 7, Boulder City High School girls track dominated their competition, finishing first.

Edging out The Meadows (81) with a team score of 162 points, senior Aspen Christian was a star on the day, finishing first in both the high jump and long jump, while freshman Makenzie Martorano took first in the triple jump and second in the high jump.

Dominating the field, sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash, while junior Ellie Palmer finished first in the 1,600-meter run.

Senior Delaney Levitt finished first in the pole vault and third in the long jump, while sophomore Brooklyn Bunker finished first in shot put.

Generating second-place finishes in their respective events were seniors Mckenzye Trobiani (shot put and discus), Tracy Trygstad (300-meter hurdles) and Lily Stuart (3,200-meter run), along with sophomore Hazel Hard (long jump).

Stars in their own right, junior Dimitri Antico finished first in discus and third in high jump, while junior Paul Moll finished first in the 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run for the boys, who finished second with a team score of 84, behind The Meadows (126).

Juniors Jayden Thackeray and Koston Szafranski finished second and third, respectively, in the 400-meter dash, while senior Joshua Broadbent finished third in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

Sophomore Caleb Porter finished second in the shot put event, while junior Landon Goodhue finished third in the triple jump.

Back at it this week, the Eagles will travel to Del Sol on Wednesday for a weekday event.

