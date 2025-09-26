Sports Roundup: Hinds continues to pace golf team

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School girls golf won their league match at Coyote Springs on Sept. 15.

Courtesy photo Driving the ball, Morgen Terrill looks for the green at Boulder City Municipal on Sept. 3.

“The team has been performing impressively this season,” head coach Robert Reese said. “With one league match remaining, the focus is on finishing strong before shifting attention to regionals. While the results have been encouraging, there are still opportunities for improvement. The hope is that the players remain driven, avoid complacency and continue working hard to capitalize on every stroke.”

Off to a 4-0 start, the Eagles cruised to a team score of 364, besting Coral Academy (420) and The Meadows (421).

Primed for another postseason run, Emmerson Hinds led all golfers with a score of 79, while Riley Elder finished second with a score of 87.

“Emmerson has had a great start to the season,” Reese said. “It’s always fun to watch her play and to see her work ethic. Even though I’ve been really impressed, I think she’d tell you she’s a little disappointed. She holds herself to such a high standard that sometimes it causes her frustration, even though she’s won every match she’s played. That’s just who she is and it’s one of the reasons I love having her on the team.”

Tied for fourth on the day to round out the Eagles’ core was Morgen Terrill and Martorano, who each finished with a score of 99.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will travel to Casa Blanca on Sept. 30 for their next match.

Cross country

Hosting a league meet Sept. 16, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished eighth and ninth respectively out of 51 runners.

Cameron Riley finished 32nd and Robert Koop finished 38th. Austin Hower finished 40th, while Gary Wentz finished 47.

In the girls race, out of 24 runners, Zoey Hayes finished eighth.

The Eagles will next compete on Friday in the Twilight Invitational at Cornerstone Park.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 4-2-2 on the season, tying with 4A Basic 0-0 on Sept. 18.

Currently sitting in second place in league play, the Eagles will take the field next today against 4A Southeast Career Technical Academy, followed by a league match at Pahrump Valley on Monday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to 1-5-2 on the season, losing to rival Moapa Valley 5-1 on Sept. 17 in a league match.

Ayden Villa scored the Eagles’ lone goal on an assist from Zachary Dickenson.

Currently in sixth place in league standings, the Eagles will take the field next on Friday for a league match at rival Virgin Valley, followed a road game at Pahrump Valley on Tuesday.

Tennis

The BCHS tennis match last Thursday was rained out.