Jenas-Keogh paces girls on track

Putting their best foot forward, Boulder City High School track and field will be well respected at the 3A state meet, qualifying 12 girls and nine boys after this past week’s regional meet.

Putting their best foot forward, Boulder City High School track and field will be well respected at the 3A state meet, qualifying 12 girls and nine boys after this past week’s regional meet.

“Honestly, regionals went about as well as we could have hoped,” girls coach Mark Misuraca said. “A lot of our girls put up personal best times and all four of our relay teams qualified.”

Putting on a show at regionals, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the high jump.

“She never fails to amaze me,” Misuraca said. “She’s looking really good heading into state and has a great chance to repeat.”

Qualifying individually as well for the Eagles, Mariah Torgesen placed second in the pole vault, while Brooklyn Bunker (shot put) and Kyra Stevens (long jump) each finished third. Grabbing the last qualifying slots in their respective events were Victoria Cunningham (100-meter dash), Ruby de Jong (pole vault) and Leonesse Williams (800-meter run), who all generated fourth-place finishes.

“I’m really happy for all of our kids,” Misuraca said. “So many girls going to state this season. It’s an exciting time for the program.”

Qualifying all four relay teams, the 4x100 team of Sancha Jenas-Keogh, Cunningham, Brooklyn Rose and Shasta Ryan-Willett finished second on the day.

The 4x200 team of Cunningham, Rose, Ryan-Willett and Stevens finished fourth, along with the 4x400 team of Cunningham, Rose, Williams and Nevaeh Eddins.

The 4x800 team of Rose, Williams, Lenna Somerhalder and Lila Stankovic also placed fourth to qualify.

For the boys, Cody Aten and Gavin Erne each qualified individually in the shot put, finishing second and third respectively.

“Overall, I was pleased with how we competed on Saturday at regionals,” boys coach Michael Armstrong said. “Our two shot putters threw their personal best and qualified for the state championship. They’re both super excited about competing up north this weekend and hopefully coming away with some hardware.”

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of Luke Jappe, Aidan MacPherson, Connor Mozur and River Schenk finished third, while the 4x800 team of Mozur, Nate Lewis, Jimmy Osborn and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth. The 3A state meet will be held at Hug High School this weekend in Reno.