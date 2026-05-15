92°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Jenas-Keogh paces girls on track

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 14, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

Putting their best foot forward, Boulder City High School track and field will be well respected at the 3A state meet, qualifying 12 girls and nine boys after this past week’s regional meet.

“Honestly, regionals went about as well as we could have hoped,” girls coach Mark Misuraca said. “A lot of our girls put up personal best times and all four of our relay teams qualified.”

Putting on a show at regionals, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing second in the high jump.

“She never fails to amaze me,” Misuraca said. “She’s looking really good heading into state and has a great chance to repeat.”

Qualifying individually as well for the Eagles, Mariah Torgesen placed second in the pole vault, while Brooklyn Bunker (shot put) and Kyra Stevens (long jump) each finished third. Grabbing the last qualifying slots in their respective events were Victoria Cunningham (100-meter dash), Ruby de Jong (pole vault) and Leonesse Williams (800-meter run), who all generated fourth-place finishes.

“I’m really happy for all of our kids,” Misuraca said. “So many girls going to state this season. It’s an exciting time for the program.”

Qualifying all four relay teams, the 4x100 team of Sancha Jenas-Keogh, Cunningham, Brooklyn Rose and Shasta Ryan-Willett finished second on the day.

The 4x200 team of Cunningham, Rose, Ryan-Willett and Stevens finished fourth, along with the 4x400 team of Cunningham, Rose, Williams and Nevaeh Eddins.

The 4x800 team of Rose, Williams, Lenna Somerhalder and Lila Stankovic also placed fourth to qualify.

For the boys, Cody Aten and Gavin Erne each qualified individually in the shot put, finishing second and third respectively.

“Overall, I was pleased with how we competed on Saturday at regionals,” boys coach Michael Armstrong said. “Our two shot putters threw their personal best and qualified for the state championship. They’re both super excited about competing up north this weekend and hopefully coming away with some hardware.”

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of Luke Jappe, Aidan MacPherson, Connor Mozur and River Schenk finished third, while the 4x800 team of Mozur, Nate Lewis, Jimmy Osborn and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth. The 3A state meet will be held at Hug High School this weekend in Reno.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Chuck N. Baker, a member of the Boulder City Historic Preservatio ...
Preservation Day: A step back in time
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Dozens of people had an opportunity to journey back in time and get an inside look into Boulder City’s past as part of Saturday’s annual Historic Preservation Day.

Ahead of the pack, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren were both the high point earners during th ...
McClarens lead swimmers to title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their illustrious pedigree of excellence, Boulder City High School boys and girls swimming each took home 3A regional championships this past weekend.

Photo courtesy Matt Teeples Boulder City High School baseball celebrates winning the 3A Southe ...
Eagles finish as top seed from south
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making a return trip to the state tournament, Boulder City High School baseball enters as the top seed out of the south.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review It was announced recently that Grace Christian Academy will be cl ...
Grace Christian Academy set to close after 26 years
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For a little more than a quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered an alternative to elementary education in Boulder City. But as of the end of this month, its doors will be closed.

bcr default image
That’s good; no, that’s bad
By Rod Woodbury

Have you ever noticed how life can feel perfectly calm, and then suddenly everything hits at once? The calm before the storm is a real phenomenon in nature. The atmosphere often becomes extra still and quiet just before a raging storm breaks. And then, when it finally rains, it often pours, as the saying goes.

bcr default image
Garrett excels in classroom, field, stage
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

Garrett Junior High School has been very busy this quarter. Across campus, classrooms are wrapping up their final projects and concluding MAP testing to bring us into the final few days of the school year.

bcr default image
Something new is afloat in Boulder City
By Julie Calloway Parks and Recreation Director

Last week, city staff took the Municipal Pool bubble down for the last time.

Residents and other concerned citizens talk to each other and look at information boards during ...
Data centers still a hot topic
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the most discussed topics around town these days: that being the proposed data center in Eldorado Valley, nearly three miles from the nearest residence in Boulder City.