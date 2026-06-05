Baseball well represented in postseason awards

Finishing as 3A state champion runners-up, five Boulder City High School baseball players were selected to the 3A All-State team, while coach Denny Crine was named coach of the year.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A Foothill on March 5 in a 6-5 victory. Crine led all pitchers with eight strikeouts.

Finishing as 3A state champion runners-up, five Boulder City High School baseball players were selected to the 3A All-State team, while coach Denny Crine was named coach of the year.

Representing the first-team after helping the Eagles achieve a 21-14 record was the junior core of Spencer Aten, Tate Crine and Gavin Robinson.

Juniors Karter Law and Will Teeples represented the All-State second team.

“Being named all-region and all-state is an incredible honor, and I’m just as excited for my teammates that earned the recognition also,” Teeples said. “It reflects all the hard work and dedication we have put in together. These awards motivate me to be consistent with the hard work and improve our game. I’m ready to help lead our Eagles to a state win at home next season.”

Making the first team, Crine was the Eagles’ most reliable pitcher this past season, posting a 9-3 record with a 3.67 earned run average and 74 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched.

Crine finished fifth in Nevada and first in the South in the 3A classification for both wins and strikeouts.

At the plate, Aten had a monster season, finishing first in the state for batting average (.535), runs batted in (56) and home runs (7) in the 3A classification.

“It feels good to make first-team and it’s always great that we had so many guys on the team also get recognized,” Aten said. “There is always still room to work and get better, which I think is gonna help us in the year to come.”

Rounding out the first-team, Robinson, who was a jack-of-all-trades for the Eagles, batted .398 with 21 RBIs, while also making second-team All Southern league as a pitcher with a 3-0 record and 2.69 ERA.

On the second-team, Law batted .402 with 12 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, while Teeples batted .417 with 35 RBIs and 11 doubles.

All five players were named to the All-League first-team for their efforts.

Named to the All League second-team was Gauge Rhodes (.365 BA, 24 RBIs, five doubles), while Colton Lewis (.333 BA, 26 RBIs, three doubles), Cael Starley (.367 BA, 21 RBIs, seven doubles) and Ethan Wagstaff (.333 BA, 24 RBIs, 3-2 record) were all named honorable mention selections.