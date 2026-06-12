Golden Eagle Hall of Fame inductees named

For Boulder City High School athletes, it’s one of the biggest honors a former Eagle can get.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Pride in high school sports is evident in many ways in Boulder City. This includes the state championship sign as one enters the town and another is the Boulder City Golden Eagle Hall of Fame. The 13th class was recently announced with an awards luncheon set for September.

For Boulder City High School athletes, it’s one of the biggest honors a former Eagle can get.

Pride in BCHS athletics is evident by the state championship sign motorists pass on their way into town. That pride carries over to the Boulder City Golden Eagle Hall of Fame, which released the names of its 13th class last week. On it are many familiar names to local sports fans.

Those inductees include:

• Paxton Fleming (class of 2010): Volleyball, basketball, softball all four years.

• April Denning (1997) Cross country, basketball and track

• Justin Barrow (2002): Cross country, basketball, track

• Mark Pippin (1994): Baseball, basketball, football

• Bleu Huxford (2011): Football, wrestling, track

• Troy Hare (1989): Basketball, track, tennis

• Tony Wells (1986): Football, track

• Coach Richard Welch: Wrestling, football, cross country, track, softball

• Coach Thad Simmons: Basketball, football, cross country.

• Pete Fava was nominated by Bruce Momsen, a 2007 inductee. Fava was a manager for numerous sports while attending BCHS in the early 1980s.

“I’m honored to be inducted into the Boulder City High School Golden Eagle Hall of Fame,” Pippin told the Review. “BCHS gave me opportunities, friendships, and memories that have stayed with me throughout my life, making this recognition especially meaningful.”

He added, “I’d like to thank Bill Strachan. He coached me for three years in both baseball and basketball and taught me lessons about hard work, character, and accountability that went far beyond sports. I will always be grateful for his influence and friendship.”

Wells joins his brother, Chris, as an inductee in the Hall. Chris Wells was inducted in 2012. Both went on to play football on scholarships at the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I’m very surprised and humbled by the nomination,” Wells said. “When I reflect on the 40 years since graduation, I am grateful for the time spent in Boulder City and I attribute those years to helping me become the man I am today. I have lived my life fearlessly and can honestly say it all started back then in school. So, thank you for the recognition.”

For Hare, getting into the Hall is about more than just sports. It’s about all those people who helped him in so many ways as a youth. And now, it’s an honor he knows his kids will be proud of.

“I feel great and very honored,” he said. “It hit me harder than I had anticipated. My first thought was, ‘Wow, I have so many fun phone calls I need to make to all those people who supported me growing up.’ It’s wonderful to be able to thank all those people and share this with them.”

The Hall, which was created by former teacher/coach/athletic director Bob Northridge, adds new inductees every two to three years with at least a half-dozen chosen each time. Athletes must have graduated at least 10 years prior to that year’s induction. Coaches and contributors are automatically eligible for nomination. Nominees not selected the first year of their nomination will have their applications placed in an active file for future years. Re-nomination is permitted.

The 2024 inductees included Ashley Vince, Chuck Rants, Denise Haley, J.J. Christian, Jill Seaton and Mitch Barlow. Contributors include Charger Construction and Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682. All were in attendance at the luncheon. This year’s luncheon/ceremony will be held in September.