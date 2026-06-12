Eagles earn prestigious volleyball honor

Helping guide Boulder City High School back to the 3A state title, four Eagles volleyball players were named to the 2026 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team, which consists of players from all divisions.

Helping guide Boulder City High School back to the 3A state title, four Eagles volleyball players were named to the 2026 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys volleyball team, which consists of players from all divisions.

“It’s a great honor for them and I couldn’t be happier that they were recognized,” said head coach Rachelle Huxford. “Playing in the 3A is really hard sometimes because even though you may have the talent, it’s very easy to get overlooked in favor of players from larger schools. This preseason we played a lot of 5A and 4A schools and our kids showed they belonged and are just as good as anyone in the state.”

Of the 51-player list consisting of 14 first-team, 14 second-team and 23 honorable-mention selections, three Eagles, David Zwahlen, Preston VanBeveren and Levi Randall, were all selected to the second-team, while Gibson Lamoreaux was named an honorable mention selection.

Boulder City was the only 3A school recognized on the All-Southern Nevada team.

“It is an honor to be recognized for something like this,” Zwahlen said. “A lot of the time 3A players get overlooked because of the division we are in, but we are just as capable as the big schools. It was a great season for our team and I am very excited that Boulder City finally got the recognition we have worked for.”

Earning 3A player of the year honor this past season for helping guide the Eagles to an undefeated record in 3A play, Zwahlen led the team in digs (337), kills (232) and serving aces (70).

A key senior leader on the Eagles championship team, VanBeveren generated 141 digs, 137 kills, 99 blocks and 27 aces as a key two-way threat.

“I am honored to have been recognized and chosen to make the All-Southern Nevada volleyball team,” VanBeveren said. “I’m happy that it was a great season for me individually and for us as a team. Winning the state championship was the ultimate accomplishment. I am also proud of my teammates for us not only representing Boulder City, but also all of 3A as a whole. It goes to show we were a force to be reckoned with this year.”

Finishing with an overall record of 21-9, the Eagles appealed to voters after playing a loaded preseason schedule which the Eagles finished 9-5 against higher classified Nevada opponents.

A larger part in the Eagles success was due to the emergence of junior Levi Randall, who became an imposing threat on both sides of the ball.

One of only eight non-seniors to make the first or second team, Randall generated 149 kills with 92 blocks.

“Levi was built for volleyball,” Huxford said. “He’s so talented and even though it’s not his first sport, he’s dominant on the court and such a great player. He’s an imposing force on both sides of the ball and his presence on the court is undeniable.”

Equally important to the Eagles’ success, Lamoreaux made the honorable mention team after tallying 166 kills, 120 digs, 30 blocks and 26 aces.

“I couldn’t be happier that Gibson was recognized,” Huxford said. “When you have a lot of talent on one team, it’s very easy to get overlooked. I’m glad they recognized his impact on our team success. He’s a player who constantly put his head down and went to work and did his job.”

Golf

Helping Boulder City High School boys golf reach the 3A state meet, golfers Brayden Alvarado and Chase Herbolsheimer were named to the 2026 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys golf team.

A 32-player list consisting of eight first-team, eight second-team and 16 honorable mention selections, Alvarado was named a second-team selection, while Herbolsheimer was named an honorable mention selection.

Helping the Eagles to a fifth-place finish at state, Alvarado finished third overall with a score of 150, finishing as the highest Southern Nevada golfer.

Dominant all season, Alvarado led the 3A Southern League regular-season standings.

Pairing as a great running mate, Herbolsheimer finished 24th at state with a score of 171, ranking as the 10th Southern Nevada golfer.

At regionals, Herbolsheimer finished as the regional champion with the top score of 149.