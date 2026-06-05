Duo off to compete in college

Moving on to the next level, a pair of Boulder City High School star female athletes have fulfilled their dreams of competing in collegiate athletics.

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh signs on to run at University of Redlands with support from her mother Sabrina Nash and father Tyler Nash.

Photo courtesy Leonesse Williams Boulder City High School soccer star Leonesse signs on to play at Treasure Valley Community College with support from her mother Heather Williams and father Justin Williams.

Moving on to the next level, a pair of Boulder City High School star female athletes have fulfilled their dreams of competing in collegiate athletics.

Committing in different sports, track star Sancha Jenas-Keogh will spend the next four years at the University of Redlands, while soccer star Leonesse Williams will spend the next two years at Treasure Valley Community College.

A state champion star, Jenas-Keogh signs with NCAA Division III Redlands, a California program, after winning individual state titles this past season in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing as the state runner-up in the high jump.

Eager for the opportunity to compete, Jenas-Keogh hopes to bring leadership with her, something Boulder City head coach Mark Misuraca praised her daily on.

“When I am on a team, my goal is to bring positivity and encouragement towards others competing,”Jenas-Keogh said.

Excited to get to experience what Redlands has to offer outside of athletics, Jenas-Keogh knew she made the right choice after a recruiting visit sold her on the opportunity.

“After going on a visit and meeting the team, I really liked the people and the area,” she said. “Redlands is a place I can see myself improving and growing with education and becoming a better athlete in track.”

Excited to head off to their new programs, Jenas-Keogh got emotional when describing her tenure at Boulder City High School and the journey that prepared her for this moment.

“Throughout my four years of attending Boulder City High School, it has been an amazing experience,” Jenas-Keogh said. “The people that would congratulate me and show their support toward me was what made me such an amazing athlete. I wouldn’t be who I am today without the support of the people of Boulder City. I am so grateful to live in such an amazing town, thank you all for everything.”

Looking to improve as both an athlete and person, Williams is excited about her opportunity with Treasure Valley Community College, a two-year program in Ontario, Ore.

“I’m most hopeful to gain growth both as an athlete and as a person,” Williams said. “I want to challenge myself, improve my skills and learn from my coaches and teammates. I’m excited to build strong relationships, create new experiences and become more independent. I hope this experience helps me grow academically, athletically and personally while preparing me for my future beyond college.”

A captain this past season for the Eagles, Williams scored four goals, with three assists, while adding a team-high 90 steals, being named to the 3A All-League first team.

It is her hope that she continues to blossom as a player after Treasure Valley, who competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference against teams from Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, took a chance on her.

“I wouldn’t say that I chose Treasure Valley, it felt more like Treasure Valley chose me,” she said.