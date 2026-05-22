Jenas-Keogh ends high school career on a high note

Taking home some hardware, six Boulder City High School girls track and field stars did just that at the 3A state meet.

Lake Mead’s outlook just went from bad to historically bad

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sancha Jenas-Keogh shows off her medals at this past weekend's track and field state championships.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sancha Jenas-Keogh shows off her medals at this past weekend's track and field state championships.

Taking home some hardware, six Boulder City High School girls track and field stars did just that at the 3A state meet.

Putting on a show at state in her final outing with the Eagles, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while finishing third in the high jump.

An all-around athlete, Jenas-Keogh also helped the Eagles 4x100 relay team finish second, along with teammates Victoria Cunningham, Sophia Elburn and Shasta Willett-Ryan.

“I’m incredibly happy for Sancha,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said. “To medal in all four events is quite an accomplishment. She’s a tremendous athlete, but it’s her leadership that is going to be missed most. Our girls got better because she was around, she’s one of those teammates that truly makes others around her better.”

Medaling in her final events as well with the Eagles, Mariah Torgesen finished second in the pole vault.

“What a way to go out,” Misuraca said. “Mariah was a four-year participant for us who kept working and getting better.”

While Jenas-Keogh and Torgesen depart from the program, Kyra Stevens is just getting started, earning a medal with a fourth-place finish in the long jump.

Baseball

Giving it their all, Boulder City High School baseball finished as the 3A state runner-up, falling to Northern Nevada challenger Elko in a championship doubleheader.

Needing to win two games to take home the trophy, the Eagles rallied to defeat Elko 11-1 in game one of the championship series, before bowing out with a 6-2 loss in game two.

Trailing 6-1 after two innings, the Eagles ran out of gas in their fifth game at state, only scoring one run in the seventh inning.

Exploding on offense in game one, the Eagles opened the championship series with five runs in the first inning and six runs in the sixth inning.

Ethan Wagstaff batted 2 for 3 in game one with four runs batted in, while Tate Crine (2 for 3), Cael Starley (2 for 3) and Gavin Robinson (1 for 4) each drove in a pair of runs.

On the mound, Tate Crine threw a complete game with the season on the line, striking out a pair of batters, while allowing just three hits.