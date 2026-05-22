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BCHS wins fourth straight state title

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The BCHS boys' swim team again found themselves at the top of the s ...
Photo courtesy Sara Carroll The BCHS boys' swim team again found themselves at the top of the state championship podium this past weekend.
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Boulder City High School boys swimming won their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, while the girls finished as 3A state runner-up.

Dominating the lanes at Pavilion pool, the boys were head and shoulders above the competition, finishing with a team score of 141, well ahead of Truckee (76) and Coral Academy (57)

“It was a goal to do the four-peat because of our strong seniors,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I was very relieved that it was a pretty dominating performance by our guys.”

Leading the way for the boys, Duncan McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 500-yard freestyle, while Tate Orton captured first in the 100-yard backstroke and second in the 100-yard butterfly.

Canyon Lenon finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-yard individual medley, while Ayden Villa took third in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Cruz Stevens cruised to third in the 200-yard freestyle.

Sweeping the relay events with first-place finishes was the 200-yard medley team of Lenon, Orton, Stevens and Villa, the 200-yard freestyle team of Duncan McClaren, Lenon, Stevens and Riley Cameron and the 400-yard freestyle team of Duncan McClaren, Orton, Villa and Jackson Smith.

“We were dominating the relays because we have a lot of talent in many of the different strokes, plus speed,” Carroll said. “It will be very hard to lose the seniors, but we have talent coming up.”

Helping the girls finish second with a team of score 76, trailing only Truckee (141), Zoey McClaren finished first in both the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

“I felt the girls would be in the mix,” Carroll said. “We did well in the relays and improved in several individual events so it was great to get second. I’m very glad to have Zoey for another season. We only lose one senior from this group, so we should be competitive next year too.”

Kennedy Steckelberg finished third in the 100-yard backstroke, while Chelsi Larson finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.

Audrey Humphrey finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the relay event, the 200-yard freestyle team of Zoey McClaren, Humphrey, Larson and Savannah Fecteau finished second, while the 400-yard freestyle team of Zoey McClaren, Fecteau, Humphrey and Quinn Gibson finished third.

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