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Five Lady Eagles win awards

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City softball star Payton Rogers put the ball in ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City softball star Payton Rogers put the ball in play against Virgin Valley on April 9. A four-year starter, Rogers was named a second team 3A All-State selection. 
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May 28, 2026 - 5:00 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the postseason, five Eagles received postseason accolades.

Pacing the team to a 13-18 overall record and 6-4 record in league play, seniors Payton Rogers and Hayden Nordstrom were named second-team 3A all-state selections, along with junior Rhiley Beck.

The trio were also named first-team Southern region selections.

A four-year starter for the Eagles, Rogers did her best work at the plate this season, batting .414 with 36 runs batted in, 13 home runs and six doubles.

A two-way star, Rogers also pitched 81 1/3 innings, compiling a 1-3 record with 3.27 earned run average and 107 strikeouts.

Nordstrom, in her final season with the team, batted .386 with nine RBIs and six doubles.

“Payton and Hayden will definitely be missed,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “They played huge roles for us these past four years. Both offensively and defensively. They were excellent leaders on the field and true competitors. I wish them the best in their new chapters after high school.”

Returning as the Eagles’ lone all-state selection, Beck compiled an 8-5 record with a 2.75 earned run average and 123 strikeouts in 84 innings.

At the plate, Beck batted .333 with 14 RBIs and seven doubles.

“Rhiley will be leading the way for us next year along with a few returners,” Moorhead said. “She’s grown a lot since her freshman year and we’re super excited to see what she does her senior year.”

Rounding out the Eagles efforts, Lauren Meuller (.209 BA, five RBIs) and Brooklyn Koster (.129 BA, seven RBIs) were both named second-team region selections.

“Brooklyn and Lauren filled a couple of holes for us this year and did a great job,” Moorhead said. “Looking forward to having them back on the field next season.”

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