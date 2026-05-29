Zwahlen earns 3A player of the year

Helping guide Boulder City High School boys volleyball back to the 3A state title, senior David Zwahlen was named 3A player of the year.

Helping guide Boulder City High School boys volleyball back to the 3A state title, senior David Zwahlen was named 3A player of the year.

“I’m happy all of David’s hard work has paid off,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “I feel like in years past he got overlooked because he didn’t have the offensive stats, but he’s always been worthy of this honor. He’s just a player who truly gets it and understands the game of volleyball.”

An all-around threat for the Eagles, Zwahlen led the team in digs (337), kills (232) and serving aces (70).

A first-team All-3A selection, Zwahlen was one of seven players honored, after helping the Eagles to an undefeated record in 3A play.

Named first-team selections as well were seniors Preston VanBeveren and Gibson Lamoreaux and junior Levi Randall for their excellent two-way play.

Taking on primary roles to ensure the Eagles dynasty remained intact, VanBeveren generated 141 digs, 137 kills, 99 blocks and 27 aces, while Lamoreaux added 166 kills, 120 digs, 30 blocks and 26 aces.

“This was Preston’s best year,” Huxford said. “He almost broke the school record for blocks and was a big reason why we were successful. Gibson also stepped it up this year and played all over for us. He was a very consistent member of our team, always putting his head down and going to work.“

Becoming a star in his own right, Randall will return to the Eagles next season as their lone first-team selection, after a junior campaign in which he made 149 kills with 92 blocks.

“It’s been so fun to watch Levi learn the game of volleyball,” Huxford said. “He puts so much effort into everything that he does. On defense he’s so hard to hit on, no matter where he is on the court. He definitely changes the opponent’s offense.”

Named to the second team was senior Tyler Bradshaw and juniors James Peel and Nathan Law.

Sharing ball-handling duties, Bradshaw led the team with 414 assists, while Peel added 342 assists.

Law made 144 digs on defense, while adding 13 aces.

Named an honorable mention selection, senior Noah Duncan rounded out the group with 85 kills, 33 digs and 31 blocks.