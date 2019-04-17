Sports Brief, April 18

Swimmer Grothe, shooter Lagan one step closer to Olympics

Two Boulder City High School graduates turning pro, swimmer Zane Grothe and women’s competitive shooter Alexis Lagan, have kept busy, spending a majority of their time on the winner’s podium after recent competitions.

Grothe, a 2010 graduate, competed in the TYR Pro Swim Series in Richmond, Virginia, April 10-13, placing first in the 800-meter freestyle and second in the 400 freestyle.

Grothe won the 800 in a time of 7:55.78, out-touching Marcelo Acosta (7:59.17). Displaying a strong performance in the 400 free, Grothe was neck and neck with winner Anton Ipsen (3:48.22), finishing with a time of 3:48.53.

An Olympic hopeful, Grothe will represent Team USA in the 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, from July 12-28.

Lagan, a 2011 graduate, is also an Olympic hopeful, earning a selection in sport pistols for the Pan-Am Games after competing at the USA Shooting Rifle/Pistol Spring Selection Match in Fort Benning, Georgia, on March 25-30.

Lagan finished first with a score of 1,159.5, outshooting Sandra Uptagrafft (1,158).

The 2019 Pan-American Games will be held in Lima, Peru, from July 26 through Aug. 11.