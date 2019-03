(Clark County) Members and coaches of Boulder City High School's girls volleyball team were recognized by Clark County Commission on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, congratulating them for winning the state championship.

(Clark County) Boulder City High School's boys tennis team was congratulated and presented with a proclamation for winning the state championship by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The Clark County Commission honors Boulder City High School's boys tennis team on Tuesday with a proclamation for winning the state championship, March 5, 2019.

