Softball star signs to play in California

Following a successful prep career with the Eagles, Boulder City High School softball star Talynn Madrid has committed to play college softball at Feather River College.

Photo courtesy Joianne Madrid Putting pen to paper, Boulder City senior Talynn Madrid signs with Feather River College at Bravo Field earlier this year.

A two-year junior collegiate program in Quincy, Calif., Madrid will stick with small-town vibes as she tries to provide the Golden Eagles with big-time talent.

“I signed with Feather River because I didn’t want to start off with a big school, since I’m coming from a small town with a small school,” Madrid said. “They were the best fit for me because of the area they are in, with the small town atmosphere and their softball program has a great team dynamic.”

A three-year starter for the Eagles, Madrid will look to help the usual postseason-bound Golden Eagles rebound from a down 2024 campaign.

“I feel like I can help them win games by just how relaxed I am playing,” Madrid said. “I don’t want my emotions to get the best of me because that’s when errors are made. Feather River is getting the kind of player that is fun, hyped and athletic I would say.”

An accomplished hitter, Madrid was a .394 hitter over three years with 52 runs batted in, 22 doubles and 18 stolen bases.

A key part of the Eagles’ state championship runner-up season, Madrid batted .472 as a senior with 20 RBIs and seven doubles.

“Feather River is lucky to have her,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “She has amazing work ethic, is an excellent teammate and leads by example. Her graduating is our loss and their gain.”

Excited to hit the field and the books, Madrid has decided to pursue a degree in kinesiology.