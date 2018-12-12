Roundup: Wrestlers make their mark at tournament

Boulder City High School’s wrestling team posted its best finish ever at the La Costa Canyon Invitational on Friday , Dec. 7 , placing fifth overall in the team standings.

An annual trip for the program, the Eagles placed seven wrestlers inside the top 10 in California.

“I’m very proud of our team,” senior Thorsten Balmer said. “Everyone showed up and went after it. Competing in big tournaments like this only make us better as a team. The competition was tough this weekend and that’s what everyone needed.”

Senior 195-pound wrestler Jimmy Dunagan was the top wrestler for the Eagles with a second-place finish and a 4-1 record, while senior 220-pound wrestler Ryan Vanario finished third with a 5-1 record.

“The experience was great as always,” Dunagan said. “This is a big confidence boost. Wrestling a two-time state champion in the finals and only losing by four points shows me that I can do a lot if I focus on good positioning.”

Senior Hayden Moore (160 pounds) finished fifth with a 5-2 record; Mike Kaposta (285 pounds) finished sixth with a 4-2 record.

Balmer (182 pounds) and junior Ladd Cox (152 pounds) both finished in seventh place with 4-2 records. Senior James Ewell (220 pounds) finished 10th with a 4-2 record.

Defeating another 4A team this season, the Eagles routed Coronado 72-12 on Dec. 5.

Balmer, Dunagan, Cox, Kaposta and juniors Justin Bonar (132 pounds) and Cade Cowley (170 pounds) and freshman Josh Fotheringham (138 pounds) all picked up victories.

Traveling out of state this weekend, the Eagles will compete in South Dakota in the Warrior Invite at O’Gorman High School.

Girls basketball

Dominant from the start Monday, Dec. 10, night, Boulder City High School girls basketball team defeated SLAM Academy 51-34.

Opening with a 15-2 first-quarter run, senior forward Setia Cox led the way for the Lady Eagles (5-3) with a team-high 17 points.

Scoring in double figures, juniors guards Madison Manns and Keely Alexander added 11 and 10 points, apiece; junior forward Ellie Howard scored 6 points.

Splitting their pair of games against 4A opponents earlier in the week, the Lady Eagles defeated Durango 53-27 on Dec. 5 before falling to Foothill 56-33 on Friday, Dec. 7.

Cox and Alexander both scored 13 points against Durango, while Howard scored 12 points and senior forward Hannah Estes scored 9 points.

Against the Falcons, Cox and Howard both scored 8 points.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ game against Green Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 12, will appear in next week’s issue. The team is on break until January.

Bowling

Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team remains undefeated (7-0) this season after winning matches against Valley and Western.

Defeating Valley 1,748-1,210 on Dec. 6, freshman William Wallace led the way with a score of 472. Senior Sam Holt and sophomore Jamison Kaboli added scores 468 and 466, respectively.

Wallace scored 572 in the Eagles’ 1,788-1,755 defeat of Western on Friday, Dec. 7. Holt added 473 and Kaboli added 445.

Dropping to 2-5 on the season, the Lady Eagles fell to Valley 1,117-988 and Western 1,511-1,043.

Against Valley, junior Kali Martin bowled 291 and senior Samantha Wagner bowled a 268.

Wagner bowled a 284 against Western and junior Deziree Boggs bowled a 283.

