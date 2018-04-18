Roundup: Nothing stops BCHS swimmers

Hosting 4A Eldorado on Saturday, April 14, Boulder City High School’s swim programs were dominant against their upper-class opponent.

The Lady Eagles won all eight individual events to finish with a 208-39 victory against the Sun Devils.

Leading the way, junior Aimee Garcia and sophomore Quinci Thomas each won a pair of events, while four Lady Eagles picked up an individual victory.

Garcia placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.39) and 200-yard freestyle (2:00.18), while Thomas placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.39) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.41).

Showcasing their youth, sophomore Audrey Selinger placed first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.50), while freshmen Isabella Fecteau (200-yard individual medley), Tana Higley (50-yard freestyle) and Daphne Thompson (500-yard freestyle) each earned victories.

Relying on a three-headed attack, the Eagles defeated the Sun Devils 202-58 behind junior Chandler Larson and freshmen Joseph Purdy and Ethan Porter.

Claiming two individual victories apiece, Larson placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.85) and 200-yard freestyle (2:06.62), while Purdy placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.91) and 100-yard backstroke (1:07.37).

Porter finished first in 100-yard freestyle (58.53 seconds) and 500-yard freestyle (6:01.53).

Rounding out the Eagles’ efforts, senior Clayton Pendleton placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.22), while sophomore Alejandro Garcia placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.75 seconds).

Looking to remain undefeated this season, Boulder City will travel to the Henderson Multigenerational Pool on Saturday, April 21, to face 4A Basic.

Track

Boulder City High School girls track team edged out rival Pahrump Valley on April 12 at Western High School to win their first weekday event of the season.

Finishing with an overall score of 110.5 points, the Lady Eagles ran past the Trojans (96.5), Democracy Prep (33) and Western (17).

Earning a majority of their points from their hurdles team, the Lady Eagles swept the top three placings in the 100-meter and 300-meter events. Junior Geri Wachtel placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.7 seconds), while junior Alyssa Williams placed first in the 300-meter (57.2). Williams (18.6) also placed second in the 100-meter, while sophomore Olivia Mikkelson placed third (19.3). Freshman Chloe Payne (57.5) and junior Darlene Canedo (1:00) placed second and third in the 300-meter.

Setting the Lady Eagles up with points as well, freshman Kamry Bailey placed first in the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (31-1) and second in the long jump (14-6).

In the distance events, senior Sierra Selinger placed first in the 800-meter run (2:43), while senior Kristine Roenn finished fourth in the 800-meter run (3:22). Sophomore Sophie Dickerman finished fourth in the 1600-meter run (7:02) and 3200-meter run (16:44)

Rounding out the Lady Eagles’ core, senior Maggie Roe placed first in the discus (96-6), while junior Erin Cowley placed second in the shot put (26-11).

In jumping, Taylor Tenney placed second in the triple jump (28-1) and third in the long jump (14-5), while Wachtel placed second in the high jump (4-8). Sophomore Ariana Acosta (6-0) placed first in the pole vault.

Finishing second behind Pahrump Valley (113), the Eagles finished with a team score of 101 points.

Leading the way, senior Zach Trone finished first in the 200-meter dash (22.2 seconds) and triple jump (38-5) and second in the 100-meter dash (10.9 seconds).

Senior Antonino Cimino finished first in the 100-meter dash (10.8 seconds), while senior Casey Bacon finished second in the 200-meter dash (23.9).

Sweeping the pole vault event, seniors Buddy Boggs and Briggs Huxford each placed first (11-6), while freshman Jacob Trone finished third (9-6).

Huxford also finished second in the long jump (18-5), while Jacob Trone finished third in the triple jump (36-0).

Getting their underclassman involved, freshman Spencer Torgesen finished second in the 800-meter run (2:49.4), while sophomore Rome Peregrino finished third (3:00). Freshman Sonny Peck placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (20 seconds), while freshman Ethan Speaker placed third in the high jump (5-8).

Running in two races last week, Zach Trone, Boggs and Huxford competed in the 4A-laden Blaine Thompson-Las Vegas Track Classic at Desert Oasis High School, while Selinger competed for the Lady Eagles.

Running strong, Selinger placed third out of 23 in the 3200-meter run (12:20.51) and fourth out of 10 in the 5000-meter run (20:08.43).

Zach Trone placed 12th out of 34 in the 100-meter dash (11.46) and fourth out of 23 in the long jump (20-4.25) and fourth out of 17 in the triple jump (41-7.5)

In the pole vault, Boggs and Huxford each placed ninth out 24 (11-6), while Boggs placed 12th out of 25 in the high jump (5-6).

Running in two events this week, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows today, April 19, for a weekday race, followed by the 4A laden Skyhawk Invitational on Saturday, April 21, at Silverado High School.

Boys Golf

Winning their third consecutive 3A Sunrise League match of the season, Boulder City High School boys golf team took care of rival Virgin Valley on the Bulldogs’ home course at Casablanca Golf Club on April 11.

Traveling to Mesquite, the long bus ride had no effects on the Eagles, which finished with an overall score of 342, defeating the Bulldogs (406) and Sky Pointe (436).

Junior Kevin Phelps placed first with a score of 81 on the par-72 course, while senior Jackson Wright and freshman Kyle Carducci finished second and third, respectively, with scores of 84 and 86.

Freshman Blake Schaper rounded out the top five with a score of 91, while sophomore reserves Landon Key and Dustin Landerman finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with scores of 96 and 98.

Competing in the 4A-laden Southern Nevada Invitational at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Tuesday, April 17, the Eagles finished last in 10th place with a team score of 697, but Wright finished in the middle of the individual pack.

Shooting 168 over the two-round event, Wright finished tied for 29th place out of 58 competitors.

Back in action today, April 19, the Eagles will host a 3A Sunrise League match at Boulder Creek.

Volleyball

Boulder City High School boy volleyball team picked up a dramatic 3-2 victory over 4A Eldorado on Friday, April 13, earning its second victory of the season.

Battling with the Sun Devils, the Eagles played to a dramatic fifth set, closing the game 27-25, 18-25, 25-22, 12-25, 15-12.

Leading the way, junior Karson Bailey generated 16 kills offensively, while sophomore Preston Jorgensen tallied 14. Sophomore Boen Huxford supplied 18 assists with three kills.

Doing their best to capitalize on their winning momentum, the Eagles took 3A Chaparral to a fifth set Monday, April 16, before falling 3-2, while getting swept by 4A Silverado on Tuesday, April 17.

Hanging tough with the Cowboys, the Eagles lost 30-28, 13-25, 25-19, 12-25, 5-15, but proved that they’re making strides toward the back end of their inaugural season.

Jorgensen tallied 15 kills, while Bailey and Huxford each had five kills. Huxford also earned 14 assists.

Getting swept by the Skyhawks 12-25, 13-25, 18-25, Jorgensen had four kills, while Huxford had five assists.

Prepping for an extended home stretch, the Eagles will host 4A opponents Canyon Springs on Monday, April 23, and Basic on Tuesday, April 24.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.