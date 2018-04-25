Roundup: Manns earns all-state basketball honors

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Madison Manns, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, works her way through a pack of Lady Wolves from Basic High School during the Lady Eagles' 47-27 loss Tuesday. Manns was the team's top scorer with 9 points.

Tristin Phelps/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior Kevin Phelps contributes to the Boulder City High School golf team with his strong swing. Boulder City High School placed first in the Sunrise League tournament played Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, even through the 40 mph wind.

Manns named to all-state basketball team

Emerging as one of the top underclassman guards, Boulder City High School sophomore Madison Manns was named to the 3A All-State girls basketball team.

“It was exciting to receive this nomination and represent our girls basketball team,” Manns said. “We had a good season and I enjoyed playing with good teammates and players. Our coaches cared and had us ready to win games. We are looking forward to next season and winning more games.”

Helping guide the Lady Eagles to a 9-3 record in 3A Sunrise League play, Manns contributed as one of two primary ball handlers for the program in their resurgent season.

Averaging 8.3 points per game during league play, Manns scored a season-high 16 points against Chaparral on Dec. 6.

Showing much improvement from her freshman season, Manns was also named to the 3A All-Southern Region and 3A All-Sunrise League first teams.

Swimming

Turning in a dominant performance, Boulder City High School boys swim team showcased their best performance of the season, defeating 4A Basic 190-69 on Saturday, April 21, at Henderson Multigenerational Pool.

Sweeping all eight individual events, the Eagles rode the wave of senior Clayton Pendleton, junior A.J. Pouch and freshman Joesph Purdy, who each won two races apiece.

Overmatching the Wolves, Pendleton placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (23.83 seconds) and 100-yard freestyle (54.30 seconds), while Pouch placed first in the 100-yard butterfly (54.20 seconds) and 200-yard individual medley (1:55.98).

Purdy placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.44) and 500-yard freestyle (4:59.06).

Junior Chandler Larson placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (59.14 seconds), while freshman Seth Woodbury placed first in the breaststroke (1:11.96).

Racing past the Wolves as well, the Lady Eagles came away with a 189-101 victory, winning all eight individual events.

Juniors Annika Freiburger (100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley), Aimee Garcia (100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke) and Rose Pouch (50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle) each won two races.

Rounding out the Lady Eagles’ core, sophomore Quinci Thomas (100-yard backstroke) and freshman Isabella Fecteau (200-yard freestyle) each placed first in their events.

Continuing to test their skills against 4A competition, Boulder City will face Rancho on Saturday, April 28, at the Henderson Multigenerational Pool.

Boys Golf

Hosting a 3A Sunrise League match on April 19 at Boulder Creek, Boulder City High School boys golf team was flawless, winning its fourth consecutive league match of the season.

Finishing with an overall team score of 348, the Eagles defeated rivals Virgin Valley (389) and Chaparral (432), claiming four of the top five placings.

Freshman Blake Schaper finished at the top of the pack with a score of 82 on the par-72 course, while junior Kevin Phelps finished with a score of 84.

Finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, sophomore Dustin Landerman shot a 90, while freshman Kyle Carducci shot a 92.

Continuing to make strides toward the back end of the season, sophomore reserve Landon Key shot a 96, putting him in eighth place.

The Eagles will look for a clean sweep in league play traveling to Painted Desert today, April 26, for their last regular season match.

Track

Powered by several contributors, Boulder City High School boys track team placed first April 19 at Meadows High School.

Finishing with an overall score of 153.5, the Eagles edged out Desert Pines (148.5).

Senior Zach Trone led the way, finishing second in the 100-meter dash (11.2 seconds) and triple jump (35-11), while placing fifth in the long jump (18-0.5).

Sophomore Javier Milans placed second in the triple jump (35-11) and 300-meter hurdles (44.80 seconds), while juniors Justice Tilman and Noah Calvert placed first in the 300-meter hurdles and 3200-meter run, respectively.

Providing an all-around effort, freshman Sonny Peck finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (20 seconds), while senior Alex Krausman finished third in the 800-meter run (2:17). Freshman Spencer Torgesen finished fourth in the 1600-meter run (5:40.4), while senior Chance Gilliard placed fourth in the long jump (18-3.5).

In the pole vault events, the Eagles took all three top spots behind seniors Buddy Boggs (12), Briggs Huxford (10) and Bryce Rogers (9-6).

Finishing second behind 2A Tonopah (128), the Lady Eagles finished with an overall score of 96 points, just edging out third-place finisher Desert Pines (95).

Senior distance runner Sierra Selinger placed first in the 800-meter and 3200-meter runs, while freshman Chloe Payne placed first in the 300-meter hurdles, third in the triple jump and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Senior Maggie Roe placed first in discus (92-7), while freshman Christina Dunagan placed first in the pole vault (6-0).

Dunagan also placed fourth in the long jump (12-11.5), while sophomore Leyre Perez placed second in the high jump (3-10) and third in the triple jump (13-1.5).

Running in two races last week, Trone and Tilman showcased their talents in the 4A-laden Skyhawk Invitational at Silverado on Saturday, April 21, along with Lady Eagles athletes Selinger, junior Geri Wachtel and freshman Kamry Bailey.

For the boys, Trone placed fourth out of 50 competitors in the triple jump (43-9) and 17th out of 66 competitors in the 400-meter dash (52.06 seconds), while Tilman placed 24th out of 37 competitors in the 110-meter hurdles (19.27 seconds) and 27th out of 55 competitors in the 300-meter hurdles (45.24 seconds).

For the girls, Selinger placed 11th out of 53 competitors in the 1600-meter run (5:45.72), while Bailey placed fifth out of 27 competitors in the high jump (4-10).

An all-around athlete, Wachtel placed 11th out of 27 competitors in the high jump (4-6), 27th out of 42 competitors in the 300-meter hurdles (56.16 seconds) and 32nd out of 56 competitors in the long jump (13-6).

Continuing to make a strong push toward regionals, Boulder City travels to Chaparral today, April 26, followed by the Sunrise Fast Classic on Friday, April 27, at Green Valley.

Boys Volleyball

Boulder City High School boys volleyball team picked up its third victory of the season on Monday, April 23, routing 4A Canyon Springs 3-0.

“The boys are playing hard,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “As a whole, everyone was on fire against Canyon Springs. It was a good win. I am proud that our tough match schedule hasn’t discouraged them.”

Sweeping the Pioneers 25-22, 25-18, 25-18, the Eagles used strong offensive performances from sophomore Preston Jorgensen and junior Karson Bailey.

Jorgensen led the way with 17 kills, while Bailey supplied eight. Sophomore Boen Huxford set the duo up with 13 assists.

The Eagles fell to 4A Basic on Tuesday, April 24, but turned in an inspiring 23-25, 14-25, 23-25 effort after Monday’s win.

Nearly taking two series, Jorgensen (15 kills) and Bailey (13 kills) powered the Eagles offensively with Huxford providing 20 assists.

The Eagles will play this weekend in Redondo Beach, California, before hosting 3A Chaparral on Tuesday, May 1.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.