Roundup: Lady Eagles tennis team diversifies lineup

Picking up three wins this week, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School junior doubles player Katelyn Fox was instrumental in helping the Lady Eagles rout Virgin Valley 16-2 on Aug. 29.

Finishing off their week with a 17-1 victory over Adelson School, the Lady Eagles also defeated rivals Pahrump Valley 12-0 on Aug. 30 and Virgin Valley on Aug. 29.

“I really like how the team is playing right now,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “This was a really good week for us. We were able to get enough points early on to play some of our subs and get them involved. Anytime we can get some of our inexperienced girls some court time, it’s always great.”

Playing her most diverse lineup of the season, senior Olivia Goodfellow and junior reserve Rebecca Mulheron each won a pair of games in singles, while junior Olivia Mikkelson and freshman Reggi Gibbs won a game each.

In doubles play, starters juniors Tegan Pappas and Eugenia Kryshchuk, senior Natalie Bowman and junior Katelyn Fox and juniors Sophia Morris and Olivia Leavitt all won their first-round matchups before being switched off to other partners.

Playing a match each with Pappas and Kryshchuk, freshman Kathleen Grey won a pair of doubles matches, while senior Kali Martin won a doubles match with Fox and later sophomore Emily Mays.

Against Adelson School on Tuesday, Gibbs was the highlight for the Lady Eagles with a 2-0 record in singles.

The girls have won every game since their season-opening loss to The Meadows.

The Lady Eagles will travel to Del Sol today.

Volleyball

Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team defeated 4A Basic 3-0 on Aug. 30 to advance to 8-3 on the season.

Claiming their sixth win of the preseason against a 4A program, the Lady Eagles routed the Wolves 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.

Sophomore Kamry Bailey led the way offensively for the Lady Eagles, generating a season-high 16 kills, along with seven digs defensively and five serving aces.

Junior Raegan Herr added eight kills, while senior Setia Cox and sophomore Sierra Orton added six kills each.

Sophomore setter Ava Wright fueled the effort with 33 assists, while making seven digs.

On defense, sophomore Rachel Krumm had eight digs, while Cox and sophomore Kelsi Robinson each had three blocks.

The Lady Eagles will travel to 4A Rancho today.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team dropped to 1-2 on the season on Tuesday after falling to 4A Coronado 9-0.

Unable to muster up any offense against the Cougars, the Eagles were able to score a goal Aug. 30 against Pahrump Valley despite a 4-1 loss. Providing his fourth goal of the season, junior Benson Deml knocked in a second-half shot to avoid to shut out.

The Eagles will host Slam Academy at 3 p.m. today.

