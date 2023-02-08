Roundup: Lady Eagles get 26-6 win on rebound

Boulder City High School’s varsity flag football team defeated Eldorado 26-6 on Tuesday , Feb. 7 , rebounding from a 32-24 loss to Spring Valley on Feb. 2.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ella Morris runs toward the goal line during the Lady Eagles’ 26-6 win over Eldorado High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Starting her first game of the season, senior quarterback Jayden Howe completed 14 of 21 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns against Eldorado, connecting with senior Ava Del Rio for a score.

On the ground, senior Ella Morris and junior Ella Douglas each rushed for scores, while Jordyn Wetherbee made seven tackles with an interception on defense.

Against Spring Valley, senior quarterback Salah Coplin completed 12 of 26 for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 52 yards on six carries.

Sophomore Makayla Nelson rushed for 58 yards and two scores on eight carries, while catching three passes for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

Morris caught four passes for 64 yards, while rushing for 15 yards on two attempts.

Defensively, senior Breann Burgess made 13 tackles with an interception; senior Annalie Porter made five tackles with an interception.

Sitting with an 8-7 record, the Lady Eagles will wrap up the regular season today, Thursday, at home against Western.

Bowling

In an all Boulder City third-place matchup, sophomore Madalyn Salas finished victorious at the 3A state meet at the Orleans Bowling Center on Friday, Feb. 3.

Salas defeated teammate junior Emma Wood in the game 271-220.

Entering the tournament quarterfinals as the No. 4 seed, Salas defeated Equipo Academy’s Noemy Mendoza 319-253. Wood, the No. 3 seed, defeated Somerset Losee’s Eliana Lopez 295-280 in the quarterfinals.

For the boys, senior Gabriel Castellanos fell to SLAM Academy’s Alvin Gonzalez 359-329 in the third-place match, finishing in fourth place.

Entering the tournament’s quarterfinals as the No. 8 seed, Castellanos knocked off the top seed Brandon Yeager from The Meadows 369-320.

With individual play completed, team postseason results will be in next week’s issue.

Wrestling

Boulder City High School’s wrestling team will be sending 11 wrestlers — highlighted by three individual regionals champions — to state competition Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Finishing as a team in third place with an overall score of 189.5, seniors Dylan Spencer (285 pounds), Tyson Irby-Brownson (190 pounds) and Hunter Moore (170 pounds) were each crowned 3A Southern Regional champions at Moapa Valley High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.

“I’m very happy with winning regionals and I’m very excited to win state,” Irby-Brownson said. “I can’t wait to be the hammer on the mat.”

Each pinning their opponent, Spencer defeated Eldorado’s Jeremiah Lewis, Irby-Brownson defeated Moapa Valley’s Gavyn Frederick and Moore defeated Moapa Valley’s Jared Evans.

Also earning a state berth were seniors Caleb Ramsey-Brown (215 pounds), Cameron Henagir (165 pounds) and Aaron Calver (138 pounds), juniors Anthony Chavez (215 pounds) and Charlie Stewart (150 pounds), sophomores Sammy Bonar (190 pounds) and Logan Goode (126 pounds) and freshman Karter Law (120 pounds).

“Honestly, I’m extremely excited to go to state this weekend,” Moore said. “I can’t wait to win another title. I’m also looking forward to seeing how my team performs. They have put in a lot of work and I think they are ready to take on the northern competition.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.